#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 8:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch to take rating actions on Texas' Tyler Health Facilities Dec Corp

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 - On the effective date of Oct. 19, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade
the long-term rating to 'AAApre' from 'BBB+', Stable Outlook, on the $22,110,000
Tyler Health Facilities Development Corporation (Issuer) hospital revenue bonds
(Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler, Texas Project) series 1992 (1992 bonds), and
will also assign a rating of 'AAApre' to the Issuer's $40,000,000 hospital
revenue bonds (Mother Frances Hospital Regional Health Care Center Project)
series 1997B (1997B bonds).  These rating actions are in connection with the
refunding of both series of bonds on Oct. 19, 2012 and establishment of cash
funded separate irrevocable escrow accounts securing each series of bonds.  

The escrow agent, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National 
Association, will hold irrevocable separate subaccounts, within the bond funds 
currently securing each series of bonds for the benefit of the 1992 and 1997B 
refunded bondholders, respectively.  All funds and securities held in the escrow
fund are pledged to the payment of principal and interest on the 1992 and 1997B 
refunded bonds, when due upon early redemption on Nov. 19, 2012.  In addition, 
the subaccount securing the 1997B variable rate refunded bonds may be used to 
pay the purchase price of tendered bonds.  The 'AAApre' rating reflects this 
pledge and that all funds are being held uninvested until the redemption date.

Grant Thornton verified the mathematical accuracy of computations relating to 
the sufficiency of initial escrow deposits to pay future necessary 
disbursements.  These computations were contained in schedules provided to them 
by Kaufman, Hall & Associates, Inc., financial advisor to Mother Frances 
Hospital.  According to the Grant Thornton verification report, cash deposited 
will be sufficient to pay principal and interest on the refunded bonds to and at
redemption of the 1992 bonds and the 1997B bonds or prior tender of the 1997B 
bonds.  Interest payments on the 1997B bonds, which currently are in a weekly 
interest rate mode, were calculated at the actual rate until Oct. 25, the next 
interest rate reset date, and thereafter at 12%, the maximum rate on the bonds.

The 'AAApre' rating applies to the bonds with the following CUSIP numbers:

902261FS0
902261EU6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
