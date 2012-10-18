TEXT-Fitch to take rating actions on Texas' Tyler Health Facilities Dec Corp

Oct 18 - On the effective date of Oct. 19, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade the long-term rating to 'AAApre' from 'BBB+', Stable Outlook, on the $22,110,000 Tyler Health Facilities Development Corporation (Issuer) hospital revenue bonds (Mother Frances Hospital of Tyler, Texas Project) series 1992 (1992 bonds), and will also assign a rating of 'AAApre' to the Issuer's $40,000,000 hospital revenue bonds (Mother Frances Hospital Regional Health Care Center Project) series 1997B (1997B bonds). These rating actions are in connection with the refunding of both series of bonds on Oct. 19, 2012 and establishment of cash funded separate irrevocable escrow accounts securing each series of bonds. The escrow agent, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association, will hold irrevocable separate subaccounts, within the bond funds currently securing each series of bonds for the benefit of the 1992 and 1997B refunded bondholders, respectively. All funds and securities held in the escrow fund are pledged to the payment of principal and interest on the 1992 and 1997B refunded bonds, when due upon early redemption on Nov. 19, 2012. In addition, the subaccount securing the 1997B variable rate refunded bonds may be used to pay the purchase price of tendered bonds. The 'AAApre' rating reflects this pledge and that all funds are being held uninvested until the redemption date. Grant Thornton verified the mathematical accuracy of computations relating to the sufficiency of initial escrow deposits to pay future necessary disbursements. These computations were contained in schedules provided to them by Kaufman, Hall & Associates, Inc., financial advisor to Mother Frances Hospital. According to the Grant Thornton verification report, cash deposited will be sufficient to pay principal and interest on the refunded bonds to and at redemption of the 1992 bonds and the 1997B bonds or prior tender of the 1997B bonds. Interest payments on the 1997B bonds, which currently are in a weekly interest rate mode, were calculated at the actual rate until Oct. 25, the next interest rate reset date, and thereafter at 12%, the maximum rate on the bonds. The 'AAApre' rating applies to the bonds with the following CUSIP numbers: 902261FS0 902261EU6