FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Tunisia's rating to 'BB/B'
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Tunisia's rating to 'BB/B'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview	
     -- For the Republic of Tunisia, economic, fiscal, and external 	
indicators--both in reported data and in our revised forecasts--are now weaker 	
than we previously anticipated.	
     -- Despite overall stability and consensus since the removal of President 	
Ben Ali in early 2011, we believe pronounced medium-term policy uncertainties 	
will persist, at least until Tunisia adopts a new constitution and elects a 	
government. We do not expect this before mid-2013. 	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term foreign currency 	
sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We are lowering 	
the long- and short-term local currency ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. We 	
are equalizing our long-term local currency rating with the long-term foreign 	
currency rating.	
     -- We assign a recovery rating of '3' on the Central Bank of Tunisia, 	
indicating a "meaningful" (50%-70%) recovery range in case of default.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, despite 	
uncertainties, the ongoing transition to the 2013 elections will occur without 	
major political conflict. The outlook also reflects our expectation that 	
Tunisia's fiscal and external balances will gradually recover over the next 	
few years.	
Rating Action	
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of 	
Tunisia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We lowered the long- and short-term local 	
currency ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time we lowered our long- and short-term foreign currency issuer 	
credit ratings on the Central Bank of Tunisia to 'BB/B from 'BBB-/A-3' and 	
lowered the long- and short-term local currency ratings to 'BB/B from 	
'BBB/A-3'. The outlook is stable.	
	
The recovery rating on the Central Bank of Tunisia is '3', indicating a 	
"meaningful" recovery in case of default in the range of 50%-70%.	
	
The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is revised to 'BB+'.	
Rationale	
Although overall political stability since the removal of President Ben Ali in 	
early 2011 has stayed within our expectations, we do not believe that 	
Tunisia's transitional government--in office since December 2011--will be able 	
to take proactive corrective measures against a weakening economic and 	
financial backdrop that would be consistent with an investment grade rating. 	
However, once a draft constitution is approved by referendum and parliamentary 	
elections take place (planned for no later than June 2013), we anticipate the 	
new government will find its feet and that Tunisia's political and economic 	
indicators will be more consistent with the 'BB' ratings category. Our stable 	
outlook on the long-term ratings indicates that we believe the political 	
transition should be smooth and the country should withstand potentially 	
considerable external shocks emanating from Europe.	
	
Tunisia's GDP contracted by 1.8% in real terms in 2011 (our previous 	
projection was for zero growth; see "Sovereign Risk Indicators" published Dec. 	
28, 2011). Lower tourism receipts and a widening trade deficit led to a weaker 	
external liquidity position combined with a rising short-term external debt 	
stock. We anticipate that recovery will be slow, particularly given the weak 	
economic environment in the European Union--by far Tunisia's largest export 	
market and source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourists. 	
Unemployment has also risen sharply to be now estimated at more than 18%, 	
since the January 2011 revolution.	
	
Increased government spending to support domestic demand and livelihoods 	
helped prevent Tunisia's 2011 recession from deepening, but it led to a sharp 	
deterioration in the public finances. We now anticipate a general government 	
deficit of close to 7.0% of GDP in 2012, higher than our previous forecast of 	
3.9%. We expect fiscal consolidation to be gradual as economic and social 	
conditions make a more rapid adjustment difficult, with the deficit still 	
above 3.0% of GDP in 2015.	
	
To fund this deficit, we believe general government debt will rise 	
substantially to peak at 49% in 2013, from around 40% in 2010, before 	
stabilizing and gradually declining thereafter. We believe that the 	
government's access to official financing will remain strong as long as an 	
elected government articulates a clear medium-term economic plan.	
	
External liquidity has also suffered. Amid a collapse in tourism receipts in 	
2011, the current account deficit widened sharply to around 7.5% of GDP (two 	
percentage points higher than our previous forecast) and we anticipate that it 	
will remain above 5.0% through to 2015. Both narrow net external debt and 	
gross external financing needs have risen sharply relative to current account 	
receipts (CARs) and official useable reserves. We project Tunisia's 2012 gross 	
external financing needs as a proportion of CARs and useable reserves at 	
around 109%, which we anticipate will be financed by public sector borrowing 	
from official creditors, FDI, and an increase in private sector debt. We 	
believe about $5.2 billion of short-term external debt, comprised mostly of 	
non-resident deposits and trade-related credit, will be fully rolled over.	
	
The ratings continue to be constrained by the country's fragile banking 	
system, which we believe has weak asset quality (see "BICRA On Tunisia 	
Maintained At Group '8'," Nov. 9, 2011). Domestic claims on the private sector 	
grew by 13% in 2011 and we anticipate this to grow by a further 11% in 2012, 	
in part due to widespread restructurings of principal and interest of loans.	
	
With per capita GDP currently less than $5,000, Tunisia is a middle-income 	
country with development needs that will stay high in the medium-to-long term, 	
constraining fiscal expenditure flexibility.	
	
Supporting the ratings are a relatively well-diversified economy and 	
well-educated labor force, a broadly supportive business environment, 	
increasing media freedoms, and improving accountability of state institutions.	
	
The long-term local currency rating has been equalized with the foreign 	
currency rating at 'BB', as we now do not expect significant progress in 	
moving to a floating exchange rate regime from the current soft peg to a 	
basket of currencies. Under our criteria, greater monetary policy independence 	
is a condition for such a rating distinction.	
	
The T&C assessment of 'BB+' reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the 	
sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Tunisia-based 	
nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly lower than the likelihood of 	
the sovereign defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. While the 	
government has current account repatriation and foreign exchange surrender 	
requirements in addition to other controls, they are being reduced. However, 	
this process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario.	
	
The '3' recovery rating on the Central Bank of Tunisia indicates a 	
"meaningful" recovery in case of default in the range of 50%-70%. We assign 	
recovery ratings to all rated speculative grade sovereigns that have a 	
substantial amount of commercial debt outstanding. The recovery analysis 	
assumes that Tunisia might default if high current account imbalances persist 	
and the country's net external liability position rises significantly above 	
its 2003 peak of nearly 240% of CARs, which we do not currently project. 	
External funding could come under pressure if FDI remains constrained by 	
political uncertainties, and the banks, which have significant short-term 	
external debt, experience roll-over problems. Such developments might quickly 	
lead to higher fiscal pressures.	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite significant uncertainties, 	
the ongoing transition to the scheduled 2013 elections will occur without 	
major political conflict. The outlook also reflects our expectation that 	
Tunisia's fiscal and external imbalances will stabilize and gradually 	
rebalance over the next few years.	
	
We could consider lowering the ratings if the external environment were to 	
weaken beyond our already-pessimistic current expectations for Europe, which 	
is Tunisia's major economic partner. Unexpected political conflicts or unrest 	
on the transition path could also affect the ratings. Conversely, we could 	
eventually raise the ratings if an elected government undertook policies that 	
produce sustained and rapid growth that relieves Tunisia's high unemployment 	
and pressing social needs and restores public finances and external accounts 	
to a sounder footing.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011	
     -- Sovereign Government Ratings Methodology Addendum For Sovereigns With 	
Limited External Data, Nov. 7, 2011	
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 	
Assessments, May 18, 2009	
     -- Introduction of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007	
     -- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011).	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Tunisia (Republic of)	
 Sovereign Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BB/Stable/B        BBB-/Negative/A-3	
  Local Currency                        BB/Stable/B        BBB/Negative/A-3	
	
Central Bank of Tunisia	
 Issuer Credit Rating	
  Foreign Currency                      BB/Stable/B        BBB-/Negative/A-3	
  Local Currency                        BB/Stable/B        BBB/Negative/A-3	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Tunisia (Republic of)	
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BB+                BBB	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 BBB	
 Short-Term Debt                        B                  A-3	
	
Central Bank of Tunisia	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 BBB-	
 Short-Term Debt                        B                  A-3	
	
New Rating	
Central Bank of Tunisia	
 Recovery Rating                        3                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.