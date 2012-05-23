FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts Agos-Ducato 'BBB/A-2' ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- In first-quarter 2012, Italian consumer finance provider Agos-Ducato 	
recorded EUR280 million of additional loan loss provisions compared with a 	
quarter average of about EUR120 million in 2011.	
     -- We believe that the increased loan loss provisions highlight the 	
potential vulnerability of Agos-Ducato's risk and capital positions to the 	
recessionary environment in Italy, and could lead the company to report a loss 	
in 2012.	
     -- We are therefore placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on 	
Agos-Ducato on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower 	
the ratings on Agos-Ducato by up to two notches if we believe the company is 	
not able to maintain its capital position and stabilize its asset quality 	
ratios.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' long- 	
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian consumer finance 	
provider Agos-Ducato SpA on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of its loan loss provision in the 	
first quarter of 2012, which was EUR280 million higher than the quarter average 	
in 2011. We understand that the extraordinary provision is largely related to 	
a change in Agos-Ducato's provisioning methodology and does not reflect a 	
severe deterioration of the company's portfolio.	
	
In our opinion, the increased loan loss provisions could result in a loss for 	
Agos-Ducato in 2012 and, as a result, the company may not meet our capital 	
expectations. We previously expected that Agos-Ducato would be able to reach a 	
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 5% at the end of 	
2012, owing to high retained earnings on continuing profits. As a result of 	
the increased provisions and reduced retained earnings, we now estimate that 	
Agos-Ducato will likely not be able to reach a 5% RAC ratio by year-end 2012, 	
the minimum level associated with a "moderate" assessment of capital under our 	
criteria. 	
	
We therefore intend to review management's plans for the bank's future capital 	
policy, to analyze risks linked to its portfolio loans and the performance of 	
its bad loan collection in a recessionary environment. We aim to evaluate 	
whether the additional provisions mainly reflect a more conservative 	
non-performing assets (NPA) coverage policy--in which case the cost of risk is 	
likely to decrease over the coming quarters--or whether asset quality will 	
continue to deteriorate.	
	
Our ratings on Agos-Ducato reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in 	
Italy and our assessment of Agos-Ducato's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 	
'bb'. Depending on the outcome of our review of the bank, we could revise our 	
assessments of the bank's "moderate" capital and earning and "adequate" risk 	
position, as our criteria define these terms. We consider that Agos-Ducato 	
continues to have a "weak" business position, "average" funding, and 	
"adequate" liquidity. 	
	
Our long-term rating on Agos-Ducato also reflects its "strategically 	
important" status within the Credit Agricole group, resulting in three notches 	
of uplift from the SACP. Agos-Ducato is 61% owned by the Credit Agricole group 	
via CA Consumer Finance (CACF; A/Stable/A-1). The company is a relevant player 	
within the Credit Agricole group's consumer finance market and operates in a 	
market that is core to its parent's strategy. We believe that the Credit 	
Agricole group has a strong commitment to Agos-Ducato.	
	
CreditWatch	
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after 	
meeting with Agos-Ducato's management to assess its plans for the bank's 	
capitalization, control of asset quality, and future profitability. 	
	
We could affirm the ratings if: 	
     -- Agos-Ducato takes action to strengthen its capital so that our RAC 	
ratio would likely reach a 5% level within 18-24 months, 	
     -- We believe that the higher provisioning level observed in the first 	
quarter of 2012 mainly reflects a more conservative approach to covering NPAs, 	
and	
     -- We consider that the company's asset quality metrics are likely to 	
stabilize in the rest of 2012 and 2013 and the NPA coverage increases.	
	
If we do not see improvements in the above areas, we would likely lower the 	
long- and short-term ratings by up to two notches.	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating    BBB/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
SACP                    bb	
 Anchor                 bbb	
 Business Position      Weak (-2)	
 Capital and Earnings   Moderate (-1)	
 Risk Position          Adequate (0)	
 Funding and Liquidity  Average and adequate (0)	
	
Support                 +3	
 GRE Support            0	
 Group Support          +3	
 Sovereign Support      0	
	
Additional Factors      0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Agos-Ducato SpA	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Watch Neg/A-2  BBB/Negative/A-2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

