TEXT-S&P puts Agos-Ducato 'BBB/A-2' ratings on watch negative

Overview -- In first-quarter 2012, Italian consumer finance provider Agos-Ducato recorded EUR280 million of additional loan loss provisions compared with a quarter average of about EUR120 million in 2011. -- We believe that the increased loan loss provisions highlight the potential vulnerability of Agos-Ducato's risk and capital positions to the recessionary environment in Italy, and could lead the company to report a loss in 2012. -- We are therefore placing our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Agos-Ducato on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Agos-Ducato by up to two notches if we believe the company is not able to maintain its capital position and stabilize its asset quality ratios. Rating Action On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italian consumer finance provider Agos-Ducato SpA on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of its loan loss provision in the first quarter of 2012, which was EUR280 million higher than the quarter average in 2011. We understand that the extraordinary provision is largely related to a change in Agos-Ducato's provisioning methodology and does not reflect a severe deterioration of the company's portfolio. In our opinion, the increased loan loss provisions could result in a loss for Agos-Ducato in 2012 and, as a result, the company may not meet our capital expectations. We previously expected that Agos-Ducato would be able to reach a Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 5% at the end of 2012, owing to high retained earnings on continuing profits. As a result of the increased provisions and reduced retained earnings, we now estimate that Agos-Ducato will likely not be able to reach a 5% RAC ratio by year-end 2012, the minimum level associated with a "moderate" assessment of capital under our criteria. We therefore intend to review management's plans for the bank's future capital policy, to analyze risks linked to its portfolio loans and the performance of its bad loan collection in a recessionary environment. We aim to evaluate whether the additional provisions mainly reflect a more conservative non-performing assets (NPA) coverage policy--in which case the cost of risk is likely to decrease over the coming quarters--or whether asset quality will continue to deteriorate. Our ratings on Agos-Ducato reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and our assessment of Agos-Ducato's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'. Depending on the outcome of our review of the bank, we could revise our assessments of the bank's "moderate" capital and earning and "adequate" risk position, as our criteria define these terms. We consider that Agos-Ducato continues to have a "weak" business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. Our long-term rating on Agos-Ducato also reflects its "strategically important" status within the Credit Agricole group, resulting in three notches of uplift from the SACP. Agos-Ducato is 61% owned by the Credit Agricole group via CA Consumer Finance (CACF; A/Stable/A-1). The company is a relevant player within the Credit Agricole group's consumer finance market and operates in a market that is core to its parent's strategy. We believe that the Credit Agricole group has a strong commitment to Agos-Ducato. CreditWatch We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after meeting with Agos-Ducato's management to assess its plans for the bank's capitalization, control of asset quality, and future profitability. We could affirm the ratings if: -- Agos-Ducato takes action to strengthen its capital so that our RAC ratio would likely reach a 5% level within 18-24 months, -- We believe that the higher provisioning level observed in the first quarter of 2012 mainly reflects a more conservative approach to covering NPAs, and -- We consider that the company's asset quality metrics are likely to stabilize in the rest of 2012 and 2013 and the NPA coverage increases. If we do not see improvements in the above areas, we would likely lower the long- and short-term ratings by up to two notches. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 SACP bb Anchor bbb Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 