TEXT-S&P raises Foresight Energy to 'B', off watch
May 23, 2012

Overview	
     -- Foresight Energy, an Illinois Basin coal producer, has completed its 	
second large-scale longwall mine and should realize improved operating 	
results, leading to strengthened liquidity and credit metrics, in our view.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Foresight to 'B' from 	
'B-' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
developing implications on Oct. 26, 2011.	
     -- We are affirming our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's $400 	
million senior unsecured notes due 2017, but we have revised the recovery 	
rating to '3' from '2' to reflect higher amounts of priority debt in the 	
capital structure.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's 	
operating performance will likely improve in the coming months despite 	
relatively weak conditions in the coal markets, and it should be able to 	
complete its third longwall mine without adding significant additional debt.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on St. Louis-based Foresight Energy LLC to 'B' from 'B-'. The 	
rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' (same level as the corporate credit 	
rating) issue-level rating on the $400 million senior unsecured notes due 	
2017. However, we revised the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. The '3'recovery 	
rating indicates our expectation that lenders can expect average (50% to 70%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
developing implications on Oct. 26, 2011.	
	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that Foresight's credit measures are likely to 	
improve in the coming year--despite difficult industry conditions--to levels 	
consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. We expect that 	
leverage (as adjusted) will fall below 5x in 2012 and to about 4x in 2013. 	
This assessment assumes that the company's new mines will have costs similar 	
to its Williamson operation (between $20 to $25 cash costs per ton) and that 	
prices average $45 per ton or higher through 2013 (versus about $61 in the 	
first quarter of 2012). In our view, this should allow Foresight to generate 	
between $300 million and $350 million in EBITDA on approximately 16 million 	
tons of production in 2012 and more than $450 million on about 21 million tons 	
of production in 2013 (as the company completes additional projects). At the 	
end of the first quarter of 2012, the company had approximately $1.4 billion 	
of debt (adjusted for about $424 million in capitalized minimum royalty and 	
lease payments, and about $13 million in asset retirement obligations). For 	
the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, debt to EBITDA was about 5.6x (about 4.7x 	
on an annualized basis). 	
	
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although we expect weak 	
domestic coal market conditions and high utility inventories to pressure 	
pricing--which we have reflected in our price assumptions--the additional 	
volumes and the company's low cost structure should allow it to improve and 	
maintain credit metrics consistent with the 'B' rating. Risks to these 	
expectations include any combination of construction delays, lower sales 	
prices, and lower production levels than expected, which could result in debt 	
to EBITDA remaining well above 4x in 2012 and could cause us to revise our 	
view of the credit. We have not factored the potential for an IPO as a master 	
limited partnership, which could pay out significant dividends and hurt 	
liquidity, into the rating at this time. 	
	
The rating reflects the combination of the company's aggressive financial risk 	
profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile, as well as the risks inherent 	
in finishing the build out of its mines on time and budget, its lack of 	
operating diversity, and the high fixed cost nature of longwall mining. In 	
addition, the rating reflects currently weak industry conditions and the need 	
to obtain customers and contracts for significant amounts of production from 	
new and planned mines during the next couple of years. Also, the challenges of 	
coal mining, including operating problems, price volatility, transportation 	
bottlenecks, weather-related disruptions, and increasingly stringent 	
environmental and safety regulations, remain key risks.	
	
Foresight Energy, a privately owned entity, has a relatively short operating 	
history, and two of its four planned large-scale operations are in varying 	
stages of development. The longwall mining method that the company employs is 	
highly capital intensive and has high fixed costs, but it is very efficient 	
when operating near or at full capacity. We estimate Foresight's cash costs to 	
be about $20 per ton, very low for an underground operation, because of 	
favorable geology and modern equipment. We also estimate that the company will 	
have the capacity to produce 20 million to 25 million tons from three longwall 	
and one continuous mining operation by the end 2013. The company also has 	
another longwall slated to come into production during the next several years. 	
The concentration of Foresight's reserves and production solely in the 	
Illinois Basin exposes the company to unfavorable regional regulation, local 	
transportation disruptions, and the variability of market demand for the 	
specific coal produced in that region, although the efficiency of its current 	
operations somewhat mitigates this risk. In our view, unfavorable domestic 	
electricity markets may make it difficult for the company to obtain favorable 	
longer-term contracts for the bulk of the new production coming on line in 	
2012 and 2013. The company's location on several rail lines and access to 	
river transportation and export markets expands its potential sales area and 	
helps to alleviate this risk, but, in the short to medium term, Foresight may 	
have to sell less coal and some of it at lower prices than the roughly $45 to 	
$50 per ton currently contemplated. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider liquidity to be "adequate" to meet the company's needs during the 	
construction of the new mines. Our assessment of Foresight's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 	
18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if a portion of the 	
expected production increase is delayed. 	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA, in our assessment.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $35 million of cash, $70 million 	
available under its $400 million revolving credit facility due 2014, and about 	
$50 million of longwall financing arrangements. Currently planned sales 	
volumes should provide about $200 million to $220 million of cash from 	
operations in 2012 and about $300 million in 2013. In our view, the company 	
should have sufficient resources to fund capital expenditures, which we 	
estimate to be about $200 million per year in 2012 and 2013 as it finishes its 	
major capital investments.	
	
The company has minimal near-term maturities. The equipment financings 	
amortize at about $24 million per year once the longwalls are operational. 	
Based on our assumptions, we expect the company to have ample cushion under 	
the revolving credit facility covenants(as defined in the credit agreement), 	
which include a leverage test declining to 3.5x by the fourth quarter of 2012, 	
and an interest coverage test of 2.5x. However, if sales and prices fall short 	
of expectations, liquidity could become less than adequate if the company's 	
cushion under the covenants shrinks as the levels become more stringent.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Foresight 	
Energy to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company should be able to 	
improve and maintain its financial performance based on our assumption that it 	
will sell between 15 million and 16 million tons of coal in 2012 and about 21 	
million tons in 2013 at about $45 per ton while maintaining costs of $20 to 	
$25 per ton. We also believe that the company has adequate liquidity to 	
complete the remaining mines without adding significant leverage. 	
	
We could raise the ratings if coal markets improve and the company is able to 	
meet its outlined plan for sales and production; has developed a customer base 	
with multiyear contract; and has established a clear sustainable trend of 	
improving credit metrics, specifically debt to EBITDA, as adjusted, below 4x 	
and FFO to total debt greater than 20%. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if the company has delays in construction or coal 	
markets deteriorate further, causing the company to have difficulty in finding 	
customers for its coal and average prices to drop below $40 per ton, which 	
could lead to tight liquidity and covenant compliance issues.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded; Removed From CreditWatch; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Foresight Energy LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Watch Dev/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Removed From CreditWatch	
	
Foresight Energy Corp.	
Foresight Energy LLC	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Local Currency                        B                  B/Watch Dev	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  2	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

