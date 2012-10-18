TEXT-S&P affirms WESCO International

Overview -- U.S.-based industrial distributor WESCO International Inc. (WESCO) has announced an agreement to acquire Canada-based EECOL Electric for approximately CAD$1.14 billion. We expect that the company will finance the transaction with debt. -- We are affirming our ratings on WESCO, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the increase in financial leverage resulting from this acquisition and previously announced smaller transactions will be temporary, and that credit measures will return to levels that could support a higher rating within the next 12 months. Rating Action On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Pittsburgh, Pa.-based WESCO International Inc., including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains positive. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our view that the company's leverage will, upon completion of the acquisition of EECOL Electric (not rated), increase to about 4x pro forma from about 2.5x debt to EBITDA currently, which would remain consistent with our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. The outlook remains positive, reflecting our expectations that debt reduction from free cash flow should lead to leverage falling below 3.5x in the next 12 months. We consider the financial risk profile as "aggressive." We view the acquisition as positive for WESCO's business risk profile, which we continue to consider "satisfactory." WESCO is one of the top five electrical distributors in the U.S. and serves customers across the construction, industrial, governmental, and utility infrastructure markets. The acquisition of EECOL will strengthen WESCO's presence in Canada and further diversify its presence in Latin America. EECOL operating margins are also somewhat higher than WESCO's, reflecting lower exposure to competitive bidding conditions for construction projects, and a higher proportion of revenues derived from maintenance, repair, and operations. This should support overall profitability. Electrical distribution markets both in the U.S. and Canada remain highly fragmented. Although this can lead to intense pricing pressure in a downturn, it also enables leading players like WESCO to grow at faster rate than the underlying market. It also allows WESCO to use its scale to obtain global accounts with major industrial manufacturers and to leverage its cost structure. Improving demand in WESCO's industrial and construction markets have contributed to solid revenue and profit growth in the past two years, but growth rates have softened in the third quarter of 2012. We expect low- to mid-single-digit revenue expansion next year, reflecting mixed conditions across key markets, and believe EBITDA margins could flatten around 7.5% pro forma for EECOL and other recent acquisitions. We view WESCO's financial risk profile as aggressive. We estimate that total debt to EBITDA pro forma for the acquisition will be about 4x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be about 17%. These measures are consistent with our expectations for the rating, and we expect they will improve in the next 12 months. Because WESCO's business model is highly working capital intensive, we expect working capital requirements to moderate along with the softer rate of revenue organic growth that we expect in 2013. This should enable WESCO to generate free operating cash flow of potentially more than $250 million in 2013. Assuming some continued but more measured acquisition activity, we expect credit measures could improve to less than 3.5x debt to EBITDA and toward 20% FFO to total debt over the next 12 months. If WESCO achieves and sustains these measures, these ratios could be consistent with a higher rating. Liquidity We believe WESCO will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term. Although the company has not yet communicated the sizes and terms of the new term loan agreement and upsized revolving facilities that it expects to enter into, we expect liquidity will remain adequate. Our assessment of WESCO's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facilities availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%. -- The company's compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA, in our view. Liquidity sources include free cash flow, which we expect could be about $250 million in 2013, and availability under its credit facilities. We expect that the company will retain more than $250 million of combined availability under its upsized receivable securitization facility and revolving credit facility. The revolving facility currently includes a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, to be tested if availability under the facility falls below 10% (that is, $40 million). Recovery analysis We expect to update our recovery analysis after WESCO communicates details of its financing plans for the EECOL acquisition. We do not expect any changes to the 'B' issue-level ratings and '6' recovery ratings on WESCO's unsecured and subordinated debt. For the most recent recovery analysis, see the recovery report published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. Although we expect financial leverage to be about 4x pro forma at the closing of the EECOL acquisition, we believe cash flow generation applied to debt reduction could lead to leverage falling below 3.5x within 12 months. This is based on our assumption for low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, steady margins, and about $150 million of debt reduction in 2013. We could raise the rating if WESCO does prioritize debt reduction next year, remains disciplined in its acquisition strategy and shareholder returns initiatives, and if we believe that leverage will likely remain less than 3.5x and FFO to debt coverage greater than 20%, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's end markets. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company's ratios remain around 4x debt to EBITDA and 15% FFO to total debt for a sustained period. This could be a result of more aggressive growth initiatives, such as acquisition spending that delays the debt reduction that we expect, or because of weaker industrial activity or operational shortfalls that cause revenues to decline by more than 5% and erode EBITDA margins by more than 100 basis points. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed WESCO International Inc. WESCO Distribution Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Positive/-- WESCO International Inc. Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 WESCO Distribution Inc. Subordinated B Recovery Rating 6