TEXT-Fitch affirms UnionBanCal ratings

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of UnionBanCal Corporation (UB) and its bank subsidiary, Union Bank, at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. The affirmation of UB's ratings reflects the strength of its stand-alone financial profile. Additionally, although the long-term IDR and Support Rating Floor (both rated 'A' by Fitch) of UB's parent, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) were placed on Rating Watch Negative today due to the downgrade of the Japanese sovereign ratings, Fitch believes that UB meets the key criteria factors for Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks. These key factors include: --Well-established franchise including access to foreign currency liquidity, independent of the parent; --Good quality, reputation and efficiency of the regulatory regime of the subsidiary; --Determination that the parent's operations are not detrimental to the health of the subsidiary; --Lack of correlation of business; --Parental commitment to ensure that the subsidiary's financial condition is sound; --Independence of the subsidiary's management team, Board and decision-making procedures. Fitch's criteria limits uplift of a subsidiary's rating over the parent's rating to three notches. Although Fitch believes that there is no change in the parent's propensity to support UB, the ability has deteriorated slightly. Because of the Rating Watch Negative assigned to the parent, the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank have been placed on Rating Watch Negative. Should the IDR and Support Rating Floor of BTMU be downgraded to 'A-', the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank will likely be downgraded to '2'. UB's Viability rating is driven by the strength of its capital base. The company's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 13.98% at March 31, 2012 from 12.93% at end-2011. UB has a relatively stable earnings stream which is aided by a low cost of funds and substantially lower credit loss charges. Overhead costs remain somewhat high and non-interest revenue sources have weakened. Asset quality remains sound as impaired loans continue to diminish and reserve coverage remains solid. Fitch is mindful of the company's concentration in real estate, both residential and commercial, as a source of potential credit stress given that it is an asset class that remains under pressure. Additionally, should there be a prolonged period of weakness in the energy sector, UB's niche in that business could cause some credit volatility given the sizable nature of the credits in that portfolio. That said, UB's energy book has a historically good track record in terms of asset quality and the portfolio is reasonably well-diversified. The company's ratings could be downgraded should current positive credit trends materially reverse and credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate from current levels. Should UB enter into a material acquisition that adversely impacted leverage, ratings could also suffer. Additionally, should BTMU sustain idiosyncratic problems that result in a multi-notch downgrade of its own ratings, the ratings of UB and Union Bank could be downgraded if there is any contagion risk. Fitch does not envision any near-term upside to the ratings. UB is a $92.3 billion holding company headquartered in San Francisco and is one of the 20 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S. Its bank subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial bank. UB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: UnionBanCal Corporation --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'a'; --Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative; --Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'. Union Bank, N.A. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'a'; --Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'; --Senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'; --Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'.