FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Class E of Lehman Brothers 1999-C1
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Class E of Lehman Brothers 1999-C1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms Lehman Brothers (LB) Commercial Mortgage
Trust, series 1999-C1 (LB 1999-C1) class E certificates at 'AAAsf'. 	
	
The affirmation reflects high credit enhancement and defeased collateral to 	
fully cover the rated class. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's 	
certificate balance has been reduced by 94.4% (to $88.5 million from $1.58 	
billion), including 1.5% realized losses. 	
	
There are 29 loans remaining in the pool, four of which are defeased (27.4%).  	
There are four specially-serviced loans (29.5%). Two of these loans (19%) are 	
cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted. Fitch expects the losses associated 	
with the specially-serviced loans to be absorbed by the non-rated classes. 	
	
The largest Loans of Concern are two cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted 	
specially-serviced loans (11.9%) secured by 13 strip retail properties totaling 	
373,810 square feet located across six states throughout of the Midwest. These 	
two loans were transferred to special servicing in April 2010 for imminent 	
monetary default. All of the properties were originally shadow-anchored by 	
Walmart. The servicer and borrower have agreed on modification terms.	
	
Fitch affirms the following class and Rating Outlook as indicated: 	
	
--$9.2 million class E at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable.	
	
Fitch previously withdrew the rating of the interest-only class X. Additional 	
informationis available in Fitch's June 23, 2010 press release, 'Fitch Revises 	
Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities' .	
	
Classes A-1, A-2, B, C and D have paid in full. Classes F through M are not 	
rated by Fitch. Classes K, L and M, have been reduced to zero due to realized 	
losses.	
	
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the rating agency's 	
Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS 	
Transactions', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.