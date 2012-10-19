FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects Oxford Health Plans ratings
#Healthcare
October 19, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects Oxford Health Plans ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its financial 
strength and issuer credit ratings on Oxford Health Plans (NY) Inc. to 'AA-' 
from 'A+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive.

Rationale
Oxford Health is a core member of UnitedHealth Group Inc. In accordance with 
our criteria, the ratings and outlook on Oxford Health should be equivalent to 
the ratings and outlook assigned to UnitedHealth Group's core operating 
companies. We inadvertently did not revise the ratings and outlook on Oxford 
Health when we revised our ratings on UnitedHealth Group to 'AA-/Stable' from 
'A+/Positive' on Sept. 24, 2012. Accordingly, we have raised our ratings on 
Oxford Health to 'AA-' from 'A+' and revised the outlook to stable from 
positive in tandem with the revision on the ratings and outlook on 
UnitedHealth Group.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. Ratings Raised To 'A/A-1' From 'A-/A-2', 
Operating Co. Ratings Raised; Outlook Revised To Stable, Sept. 24, 2012

Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                From
Oxford Health Plans (NY) Inc.
 Issuer Credit Rating
 Financial Strength Rating              AA-/Stable/--     A+/Positive/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

