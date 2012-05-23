TEXT-Fitch rates Cedar Funding Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following rating to the class A-1 notes of Cedar Funding Ltd (Cedar Funding): --$227,500,000 class A-1 notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable. The ratings are based upon the quality and seniority of the portfolio of assets along with credit enhancement available to the notes through subordination, the application of excess spread, and other structural protection features. In Fitch’s view, the ratings of the class A-1 notes are unlikely to be adversely affected by foreseeable levels of defaults. The notes perform strongly in Fitch’s cash flow modeling analysis, as displayed by their resilience in modeling scenarios featuring default levels of up to 62.4% and average recoveries as low as 44.7% in an ‘AAAsf’ stress. Fitch’s asset-level, cash flow and rating sensitivity analyses will be discussed in the new issue report that will be available shortly at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. Cedar Funding is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that will be managed by AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC (AUIM). The issuer has entered into a participation and assignment agreement with affiliates of Citibank, whereby approximately $315 million of assets that are currently owned by the affiliates will be transferred to Cedar Funding via participation interests beginning on the closing date. By the effective date of Aug. 23, 2012, Fitch expects that all assets would be assigned to the issuer. This commitment represents approximately 90% of the target par amount of $350 million. The remaining proceeds from the new issuance will be used to purchase additional collateral in open market transactions. Cedar Funding has a three-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in October 2015. Discretionary sales are limited to 25% of the portfolio each year (as measured by the portfolio balance at the beginning of each calendar year) and are only permitted during the reinvestment period. The portfolio manager will be permitted to sell defaulted assets, credit risk assets, credit improved assets and equity securities at any time, including after the reinvestment period. Proceeds from the sale of any assets or unscheduled principal proceeds cannot be reinvested after the reinvestment period. The concentration limitations outlined in the transaction documents include a 7.5% maximum for assets rated ‘CCC+’ or below (as defined by S&P) and a 5% total maximum exposure to second lien loans, unsecured loan, unsecured bonds, senior secured bonds and senior secured floating rate notes. A minimum of 95% of the portfolio must be invested in senior secured loans. The maximum weighted average life covenant is eight years and steps down with the passage of time. The asset manager has the flexibility to select the required levels of collateral quality tests per an asset quality matrix, such as weighted average spread (WAS) and weighted average rating factor (WARF). The manager is initially targeting a 3.25% WAS and a maximum Moody’s WARF of 2500. The class A-1 notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook due to Fitch’s expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)