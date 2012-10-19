FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Co-operative Group Ltd
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Co-operative Group Ltd

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe that the food retail business of U.K.-based Co-operative 
Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) will continue to face declining sales and 
profits in 2013, amid difficult trading conditions and intense market 
competition. 
     -- We forecast that the Co-operative's credit metrics will deteriorate to 
below the levels we consider commensurate with an investment-grade rating in 
the remainder of 2012 and into 2013.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue 
ratings on the Co-operative to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects management's commitment to reduce debt, 
and our view that the Co-operative has sufficient financial flexibility to 
maintain credit metrics commensurate with the 'BB+' rating. 
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' on U.K.-based retailer 
Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative). The outlook is stable. 

We also lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' our issue rating on the Co-operative's 
GBP450 million and GBP350 million unsecured notes, due 2020 and 2026
respectively, 
in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is 
'3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default.

At the same time, we removed the corporate credit and issue ratings from 
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on July 23, 
2012. 

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that the Co-operative's sales and profits in 
its food retail business will continue to decline, largely due to the 
pressures on consumer spending amid the continued weak macroeconomic 
environment in the U.K. that we forecast over 2013. The Co-operative's 
operating performance has also been adversely affected by intense price 
competition, exacerbated by the growing presence of discount retailers and 
larger supermarket chains' expansion into convenience food retailing in the 
U.K. In this context, and following the Co-operative's weak retail performance 
in the six months to June 30, 2012, we forecast that the trading group's 
Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin will fall to less than 7% in 2012 and 
remain at this level in 2013. 

We believe that the additional bank branches from the Lloyds Banking Group 
(A-/Stable/A-2) could enhance the Co-operative's size and brand recognition in 
the U.K. as it will increase the group's banking network to almost 1,000 
branches across the U.K., representing nearly 10% of the U.K.'s entire bank 
network and serving 11 million customers. However, we do not anticipate that 
this will improve our assessment of the Co-operative's "satisfactory" business 
risk profile, which continues to be underpinned by the group's position as the 
fifth-largest food retailer in the U.K. market. On the other hand, we believe 
that the Co-operative will maintain its "satisfactory" business risk profile, 
in spite of depressed consumer spending in the mature and competitive U.K. 
food retail market and the group's vulnerability to competitor discounting. We 
continue to view the group's financial risk profile as "significant," despite 
the likely deterioration in the group's credit metrics in 2013. The 
Co-operative's financial risk profile benefits from its "adequate" liquidity 
as defined in our criteria, and its large asset portfolio that could be 
monetized to reduce the group's financial debt.

We understand that the Co-operative may issue GBP350 million of perpetual 
subordinated debt in 2013, to fund the initial consideration for the proposed 
acquisition of additional bank branches. The impact of the subordinated debt 
on the Co-operative's capital structure will depend on the terms of the debt 
issue. However, even without this additional debt, the group's declining 
retail sales and profits alone will increase financial leverage over the 
remainder of 2012 and 2013. 

We factor into our forecasts of the trading group's credit metrics some plans 
by management to reduce debt through disposing of some smaller noncore trading 
businesses and freehold property, closing loss-making stores, reducing capital 
expenditures (capex) and member payments, among other measures. Despite the 
likely reduction in indebtedness through these measures, we believe that the 
combination of continued weak market conditions affecting the group's U.K. 
food retail business and the increase in debt due to the proposed acquisition 
of bank branches will weaken the Co-operative's credit metrics to below the 
levels we consider commensurate with an investment-grade rating. We consider 
that even without the additional debt from the perpetual subordinated 
instrument to be issued in 2013, the Co-operative's ratio of Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will likely exceed 4x at year-end 2012 and in 
2013, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt at the high end of the 15%-20% 
range.

Liquidity
We assess the Co-operative's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, and 
calculate that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x 
over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the group will be able to 
maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants.
 
Following the Co-operative's completion of a GBP950 million refinancing in July 
2012, we estimate the trading group's liquidity sources over the next 12 
months to be in excess of GBP1.3 billion. These include:
     -- Ongoing cash balances of about GBP300 million, factoring in working 
capital movements;
     -- Ongoing availability of at least GBP500 million under the credit 
facilities maturing in 2017 at the earliest; and
     -- FFO of just less than GBP500 million.

We estimate the trading group's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be 
less than GBP500 million, comprising:
     -- Capex of less than GBP400 million; and
     -- Member payments of approximately GBP50 million-GBP70 million.

The trading group has no material short-term debt maturities, following the 
completion of its refinancing in July 2012. We anticipate that the initial 
consideration payable for the potential acquisition of the Lloyds Banking 
Group branches in 2013 will be covered by perpetual subordinated debt of GBP350 
million, which has been underwritten by the Lloyds Banking Group. 

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the Co-operative's GBP450 million and GBP350 million
unsecured 
notes due 2020 and 2026 is 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. 
The recovery rating on these unsecured notes is '3', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a 
payment default.

In line with our recovery rating criteria, we generally cap our recovery 
ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit 
ratings of 'BB-' or higher at '3' to reflect our view that their recovery 
prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional 
priority or pari passu debt prior to default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured debt instruments are supported 
by our valuation of the Co-operative as a going concern. Our recovery analysis 
is also underpinned by the large portfolio of stores owned by the group. 
However, the ratings also reflect the unsecured status of the notes. 

To calculate hypothetical recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We 
believe that the key risks that the company faces relate to continued declines 
in sales and profits, as well as increasing competition from large grocery 
stores moving into convenience food retailing. In our recovery scenario, 
rising food commodity prices and energy costs could also reduce the group's 
profit margin. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a payment default in 
2017, which corresponds to the maturity year of the GBP950 million bank 
facilities. In evaluating recovery prospects for noteholders, we believe that 
the business would retain value as a going concern in the event of a default 
based on its well-recognized brands, its high street presence, and its 
diversified business model with a presence in more predictable nonfood 
businesses. 

In calculating our estimated stressed enterprise value of the Co-operative, we 
exclude any value from the group's financial services business Co-operative 
Financial Services (CFS; comprising Co-operative Bank and Co-operative 
Insurance). Therefore, we do not include any debt facilities that sit at CFS 
in our post-default recovery waterfall. We estimate the stressed enterprise 
value of the Co-operative, excluding CFS, at approximately GBP1.9 billion, 
equivalent to 6.0x stressed EBITDA. 

After deducting priority liabilities--comprising mostly enforcement costs, 
finance leases, 50% of pension liabilities, and about GBP240 million of secured 
debt--we see about GBP1.4 billion remaining for unsecured debtholders. We 
envisage GBP2.0 billion of unsecured debt outstanding at default (including six 
months' prepetition interest) assuming that the group refinances debt maturing 
on the path to default. On this basis, our recovery expectations for the 
unsecured notes are at the high end of the 50%-70% range.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the Co-operative will be able to 
maintain its credit ratios through 2013, within the corridor of FFO to debt at 
the higher end of 15%-20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA ratios between 
4.0x-4.5x, which are commensurate with its BB+ rating. We anticipate that the 
Co-operative will maintain these credit metrics despite the weak trading 
conditions we forecast over 2013, on back of management's plan to reduce debt 
through disposals, and reducing capex and member payments.

We could lower the rating further if the Co-operative appears unable keep 
credit metrics in line with our guidelines for the rating. This could arise, 
in our view, if management is unable to execute its plan to reduce leverage, 
or if there is a sharper-than-anticipated deterioration in operating 
performance at the group's food retail or specialist businesses.

In our view, we are unlikely to upgrade the Co-operative in the near term. We 
could raise the ratings, however, if the Co-operative turns around the current 
negative trend in its operating performance and improves its financial metrics 
to FFO to debt of more than 25% and debt to EBITDA of less than 4x, on a 
sustainable basis. 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009

Ratings List
Co-operative Group Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Stable/--      BBB-/Watch Neg/--
  Senior Unsecured
  GBP350 mil 6.25%  nts due 07/08/2026    BB+                BBB- /Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
  GBP450 mil 5.625%  nts ser A due        BB+                BBB- /Watch Neg
  07/08/2020                            
   Recovery Rating                      3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.