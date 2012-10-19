FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of Hawaii Corp
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Bank of Hawaii Corp

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Bank of Hawaii
Corporation (BOH) and its bank subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii. The Rating 
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this 
release.

Fitch's ratings for BOH reflect the company's strong asset quality, liquidity 
and dominant market share in the Hawaii market with 31% of deposits, which ranks
second in the state. BOH has been a consistent performer, even through the 
credit cycle. The company's consistent performance is attributed to its solid 
underwriting standards, low funding costs and a geographic concentration in 
Hawaii which was not as adversely affected as other areas in the U.S.

Although earnings are solid with a return on average assets of 1.23% year to 
date 2012, Fitch expects BOH to face headwinds in the near to medium term. The 
institution's net interest margin is expected to face further compression due to
its asset mix and low interest rates. In particular, lower yielding securities, 
representing 54% of earning assets, represent a larger mix of assets on the 
balance sheet than previous years since loan demand remains sluggish. In 
addition, fee income from mortgage refinancings could eventually slow in the 
near to medium term as fewer borrowers have an economic incentive to refinance. 

The company has become a more active capital manager as a result of limited 
organic growth and in the absence of other strategic alternatives. BOH's 
tangible equity to tangible asset ratio totaled 6.85% at end of second quarter 
2012, which is weaker than similarly rated peers. BOH is nearing the completion 
of its stock repurchase program; currently the company has $99 million remaining
in repurchase authority. Concerns regarding BOH becoming a more aggressive 
capital manager coupled with reduced earnings could place negative ratings 
pressure on the institution. 

Rating Sensitivities:

Due to the company's geographic concentration and limited business diversity, 
BOH's ratings upside is considered limited. Factors that could lead to negative 
ratings pressures include further reduction to earnings prospects, aggressive 
capital management and an increase nonperforming assets. Additionally, 
idiosyncratic risks affecting Hawaii's tourism driven economy or government 
presence on the islands could result in negative ratings pressure.

Fitch affirms the following ratings: 

Bank of Hawaii Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.

Bank of Hawaii
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
