TEXT-Fitch: U.S. housing recovery enthusiasm should be measured
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: U.S. housing recovery enthusiasm should be measured

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 - Stronger data suggests that the U.S. housing recovery is gaining
momentum, but Fitch Ratings notes that, while the strength of some numbers is
encouraging, enthusiasm should be measured, as we believe recovery will likely
occur in fits and starts. Irregular trends in consumer confidence and still-high
unemployment continue to restrain the recovery, and an unresolved U.S. fiscal
cliff issue as well as ongoing financial woes in Europe certainly have not
helped.  

On Oct. 17, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. new home construction 
rose 15% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 872,000, 
surpassing estimates at about 770,000 and marking the strongest monthly showing 
in over four years. That data followed other recent promising reports of rising 
home prices and a reduction in foreclosures and was likely encouraged by record 
low mortgage rates. However, we note that new home construction numbers can be 
volatile as they fluctuate more frequently versus other indicators. Although 
starts have been stronger for several months, we are hesitant to suggest that a 
V-shaped housing recovery is forming.

Also, while progress is notable improvements are off a very low bottom. In a 
slowly growing economy with somewhat diminished distressed home sales 
competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives and new home inventories 
at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 
19.0% in 2012, while new home sales increase approximately 19.5% and existing 
home sales grow 8.5%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.

We also expect average and median single-family new home prices should both 
improve 3.2% in 2012 and rise about 2.5% in 2013. And although home prices 
appear to have at least stabilized recently, home price appreciation will tend 
to be relatively narrowly focused and very sensitive to local economic, 
employment, and supply issues. Demand will continue to be affected by still 
widespread negative equity, challenging mortgage qualification standards, and 
excess supply due to foreclosures.

For a more detailed analysis of the housing market, please see the special 
report, "U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line," published on Oct. 15 
and available at www.fitchratings.com

Contact:

Robert P. Curran

Managing Director

Corporates, Homebuilding

+1 212 908-1515

Kellie Geressy-Nilsen

Senior Director

Fitch Wire

+1 212 908-9123

Fitch, Inc.

One State Street Plaza

Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: 
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
