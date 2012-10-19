FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: foreign investment credit neutral to N. American oil, gas
October 19, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: foreign investment credit neutral to N. American oil, gas

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 - Foreign investors, notably Asian government-owned national oil
companies (NOCs), are showing increasing interest in a number of North America's
oil and gas resources. Before 2008, Asian government-owned NOCs' investment in
Canadian and U.S. oil and gas companies was negligible. Since then, increasing
concerns about the access and adequacy of energy supplies have been the primary
motivation behind these nations' international investments. 

The foreign NOCs, which we categorize as government-related entities, focus on 
securing access to long-term resource supplies and have accelerated their pace 
of acquisitions and joint venture (JV) activity in North America. 

In a report released today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that so 
far, it has viewed the near-term effect on the credit quality of the North 
American acquisition targets and JV partners as neutral to positive. "However, 
in our view, the long-term credit implications of these investment 
arrangements will depend on their effect on operating efficiency and 
profitability, as well as the degree of ongoing financial support provided by 
their respective parent companies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Michelle Dathorne in the report, entitled "Has Foreign Investment Helped North 
American Oil And Gas Companies' Credit? Well, It Hasn't Hurt So Far."

In addition, foreign government fiscal policies could also factor into our 
assessment of the foreign NOCs' ongoing commitment to fund development of 
their international oil and gas assets. "Although growth in Asia's largest 
economies is slowing, we believe foreign NOCs' interest and investments in 
Canadian and U.S. oil and gas assets will likely continue," Ms. Dathorne added.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

