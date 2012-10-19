TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in Titan Europe 2006-1

Oct 19 - OVERVIEW -- We consider that the risk of interest shortfalls has increased. -- We have therefore lowered our rating on the class D notes and affirmed our ratings on the class E to H notes. -- Titan Europe 2006-1 is a European CMBS transaction that closed in March 2006. -- The ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered our credit rating on Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC's class D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the Class E to H notes. Our ratings on the class A, B, C, and X notes remain unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below). Today's rating actions reflect our opinion of expected loan recoveries and cash flow disruptions in the transaction. Titan Europe 2006-1 is a European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in March 2006. CREDIT ANALYSIS Of the transaction's ten original loans, five have repaid since issuance. Of the five remaining loans, two are currently in special servicing. Of the other three loans, two are due to mature in October 2012 and one in January 2013. The Tiden Loan is currently in payment default because the tenants in the properties have vacated and the rental income is not enough to pay the loan interest. The junior lender is currently curing the payment default. The loan maturity date is in January 2013. It is unlikely that this loan will be refinanced, as the rental income received is currently insufficient to pay the interest due on the loan. If the loan is not repaid at loan maturity, the loan may be transferred into special servicing. The Steigenberger Hotels Loan and the Nuremberg Retail distribution loan both mature in October 2012. The servicer, Hatfield Philips International PLC, has confirmed that it has not received any indication that these loans will repay at their loan maturity dates. The Steigeneberger Hotels Loan is currently secured on two properties located in Germany. The loan is currently performing and has a current DSCR of 1.68x. The current LTV ratio based on a January 2010 valuation is 103.6%. The loan is also on the sevicer's watchlist due to the impending loan maturity date in October 2012. We anticipate that this loan may not refinance in October 2012 and may be transferred to special servicing. The Nuremberg Retail distribution loan is currently performing. The current DSCR is 1.71x and LTV ratio is 74.3% based on a September 2005 reported valuation. The loan is secured on one mixed use property in Germany and is 100% occupied. The loan is currently on the servicer's watchlist pending loan maturity in October 2012. If the loan fails to repay in October 2012, the loan may be transferred to special servicing. If these loans are transferred to special servicing then special servicing fees for these two loans will put pressure on the transaction's cashflow and are likely to cause further interest shortfalls on the rated notes, in our opinion (see cash flow review below). CASH FLOW ANALYSIS As of the July 2012 interest payment date, the class D to H notes suffered interest shortfalls. Interest shortfalls have previously occurred on the class E to H notes, which are all currently rated 'D (sf)' (see "Ratings Lowered On CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1's Class B, C, And D Notes Due To Increased Loss Expectations," published on Jan. 13, 2012). The class D notes have not previously experienced cash flow disruptions. The notes suffered an interest shortfall on the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD) because higher expenses than normal were payable. These expenses consisted of legal fees, which arose as a result of the liquidity facility event of default dispute that has arisen on this transaction (see "Ratings In CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1 On CreditWatch Negative After Declaration Of Liquidity Event Of Default," March 2, 2012). We consider that the legal fees are a one-off fee, and will not be payable on the October 2012 IPD. Further cash flow disruptions are expected if any of the three loans fail to repay at loan maturity in October 2012 (two loans) and January 2013 (one loan), and are transferred into special servicing. RATING ACTIONS The class D notes are experiencing interest shortfalls and we believe that they will become more vulnerable to future interest shortfalls. Principal losses are expected on this class of notes due to anticipated losses from the Mangusta and KQ Warehouse loan. Therefore, we have lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on the class D notes. The class E to H notes also suffered interest shortfalls on the July 2012 IPD. We have therefore affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class E to H notes. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see ""here =6950613&rev_id=1&sid=1012926&sind=A&"," published on Nov. 8, 2011). As highlighted in our Nov. 8, 2011 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions that we use when rating European CMBS. Consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings in European CMBS transactions. On Sept. 5, 2012, we published our updated criteria for CMBS property evaluation (see ""here =7491472&rev_id=5&sid=1012926&sind=A&""). These criteria do not significantly change our longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flows and values in European CMBS transactions. We do not expect any rating action in Europe as a result of adopting these criteria. However, because of its global scope, our criteria for global CMBS property evaluation do not include certain market-specific adjustments. We will therefore publish an application of these criteria to European CMBS transactions along with our updated criteria for rating European CMBS. Until such time that we adopt updated criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5,2012 -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology Applied To Fees, Expenses, And Indemnifications, July 12, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Ratings In CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1 On CreditWatch Negative After Declaration Of Liquidity Event Of Default, March 2, 2012 -- Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises, Feb. 10, 2012 -- Ratings Lowered On CMBS Transaction Titan Europe 2006-1's Class B, C, And D Notes Due To Increased Loss Expectations, Jan. 13, 2012 -- Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use of 'D' and 'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007 -- Weighing Country Risk In Our Criteria For Asset-Backed Securities, April 11, 2006 -- New Issue: Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC, April 5, 2006 -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, Feb. 23, 2006 -- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006 -- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004 -- European CMBS Monthly Bulletin, published monthly RATINGS LIST Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC EUR723.303 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate And Variable-Rate Notes Class Rating To From Rating Lowered D D (sf) CCC- (sf) Ratings Affirmed E D (sf) F D (sf) G D (sf) H D (sf) Ratings Unaffected A AA- (sf)/Watch Negative X AA- (sf)/Watch Negative B BB (sf)/Watch Negative C CCC- (sf)