TEXT-Fitch affirms Federated Student Finance Corp 2010A-1 notes
May 23, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Federated Student Finance Corp 2010A-1 notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms the senior student loan note issued by
Federated Student Finance Corporation, series 2010A-1, at 'AAAsf'. The Rating
Outlook, tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative.	
	
The rating affirmation is based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to
cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the notes
consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread.	
	
Fitch utilized its 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' and 'Rating U.S.
Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' to review the ratings.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS' (April 3,
2012).	
	
