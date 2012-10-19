TEXT-Fitch rates EFIH's new first lien issuance 'CCC+/RR1'

Oct 19 - Fitch rates the proposed Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH) issuance of $250 million 6.875% senior secured first-lien notes due 2017 'CCC+'. The Recovery Rating (RR) is 'RR1', which indicates an outstanding recovery of 91%-100%. The first-lien notes being issued are part of the same series as the outstanding $250 million senior secured first-lien notes due 2017 that were issued on Aug. 14, 2012. EFIH plans to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include payment of dividends to EFH. The new first-lien notes will be secured by EFIH's pledge of the collateral consisting of all of the membership interests and other investments it owns in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). The new notes will be secured equally and ratably with the existing first-lien debt at Energy Future Holdings Corp (EFH) and EFIH, which currently stands at $3.747 billion, and will be senior to all second-lien and unsecured debt at EFH/EFIH. With this offering, EFH/EFIH will exhaust its available first-lien senior secured debt capacity. EFH/EFIH has approximately $700 million of additional second-lien senior secured debt capacity available based on debt incurrence restrictions as of June 30, 2012. EFIH has opportunistically accessed the capital markets and, with the conclusion of this offering, would have raised approximately $2.25 billion of debt year-to-date. A significant portion of this has been utilized or committed to repay the inter-company loan to Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH) that stood at $1.6 billion at the end of 2011, while the balance of new money raised has bolstered liquidity at EFH/EFIH. The repayment of the demand note does not alter the overall leverage at EFIH, since the inter-company notes were guaranteed by EFIH on a senior unsecured basis, but the interest cost to EFIH does increase materially. While higher interest costs at EFIH will impinge on liquidity, Fitch acknowledges that EFH has substantially reduced the liquidity risk in the event that TCEH demanded repayment of the inter-company notes. Fitch continues to believe that the current highly leveraged capital structure at TCEH is not sustainable and that some kind of default seems inevitable. Despite the upward movement in the shorter-term natural gas prices and declining reserve margins in Texas, Fitch believes it highly unlikely that power prices will recover to levels required for TCEH to reach cash breakeven. TCEH's generation output continues to suffer from partial economic back-down as natural gas power plants displace coal units during certain off-peak periods. While TXU Energy has been able to somewhat stem customer defections and sustain attractive margins year-to-date due to falling wholesale prices, intensified competition and significant headroom between TXU Energy's and competitive offers is likely to put pressure on both margins and customer retention. Combined liquidity at EFH/EFIH and TCEH stood at $3.83 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, based on preliminary third-quarter disclosures by the company. Looking forward, Fitch expects combined liquidity to be affected by the free cash flow deficits at TCEH, reduced upstream dividend from Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) during 2012-13, and higher interest expense associated with the new debt issued by EFIH year-to-date. Liquidity may not be a concern until 2014 given EFH/EFIH has the ability to issue $700 million in additional second-lien debt based on debt incurrence restrictions as of June 30, 2012. TCEH has the ability to issue $750 million of first-lien debt and $1.88 billion of second-lien debt, of which $1 billion can be issued for cash. TCEH has unlimited ability to issue first-lien debt for refinancing purposes. Fitch's assessment of the collateral valuation at EFH/ EFIH continues to depend solely on the value of Oncor Holdings' 80% ownership interest in Oncor. Fitch values Oncor Holdings' proportional interest in Oncor at $7.5 billion by using an 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple and Oncor's expected 2014 EBITDA of $1.8 billion. The current offering has no impact on EFH/EFIH's instrument ratings, since Fitch had contemplated issuance of additional first-lien debt in its analysis. Fitch had assumed, for the purposes of the recovery analysis, that the permissible first-lien and second-lien capacity as of June 30, 2012 was fully utilized by EFH/EFIH. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); -- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 4, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).