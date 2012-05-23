TEXT-Fitch corrects Trinity Health Group 2000D rating history

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has corrected its published rating history for the Iowa Finance Authority (IA) (Trinity Health Group) variable-rate refunding and revenue bonds, series 2000D. Fitch changed the short-term rating to 'F1+' to reflect liquidity support provided solely by Trinity since the bond's 2008 remarketing. The long-term rating is 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. The ratings now appear correctly on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information on Trinity Health Credit Group is available in Fitch's April 23 research report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.