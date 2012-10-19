TEXT-Fitch: slow progress at EU summit builds pressure on Dec

Oct 19 - Limited progress towards banking union at this week's EU leaders' summit has increased the pressure on eurozone policy makers to deliver substantial progress at their next meeting in December, Fitch Ratings says. If momentum is not maintained on this and other moves towards the aim of "genuine Economic and Monetary Union", it could damage the credibility of policy makers' efforts to solve the eurozone crisis and increase the eurozone's vulnerability to market pressure. A short delay is manageable because various measures, such as the setting up of the ESM and the European Central Bank's commitment to buy sovereign bonds from programme countries, have relieved market pressure by providing the promise of liquidity support to vulnerable sovereigns. However, delays increase the risks of structural reforms needed for a fully functioning EMU not being implemented. The summit outcome suggests that banking union is still some way off, although the nature of political negotiations means critical decisions were always likely to wait until the December summit. The eurozone still targets an agreed legislative framework for a Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) by 1 January 2013, while work on "operational implementation will take place in the course of 2013." In practice, we think that a fully effective and operational SSM is at least a year away. Indeed exactly what full banking union would mean is yet to be defined. The European Stability Mechanism, inaugurated earlier this month, cannot directly recapitalise eurozone banks (and, as stated in June and reiterated at this week's summit, "break the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns") until the SSM is effective. Thus uncertainties remain around, for example, the cost to the Irish sovereign of its bank bailout, or whether the EFSF loan to recapitalise Spanish banks will remain on Spain's sovereign balance sheet and how soon these issues will be resolved. While the October summit brought a renewed commitment to ESM bank recapitalisations "in full respect of the 29 June 2012 euro area Summit statement" it has not clarified the full nature and scope of the transfer of bank support to the ESM. A divergence of views on this emerged after the June summit. The finance ministers of Germany, Netherlands and Finland have stated that "legacy assets" should remain "the responsibility of national authorities." This appeared to contradict the aim of breaking the bank-sovereign vicious cycle, and it remains unclear how "legacy assets" would be defined. While banking union was the main priority of this week's summit, some of the other ideas for securing genuine EMU were also on the agenda. Detailed proposals were not due to be presented until December. Nevertheless, the failure to flesh out a number of the options that have been floated, such as potential moves towards greater budgetary integration, suggests that policy makers have missed an opportunity to get ahead of the market while funding conditions remain relatively benign. With less than two months to go before the next scheduled summit in mid-December, progress needs to be made quickly if they are to remain on schedule. Delivering the promised "specific and time-bound roadmap" that answers outstanding questions and addresses the apparent disputes between some euro area member states would boost the credibility of attempts to resolve the crisis. Contact: Ian Linnell Analytical Group Manager +44 20 3530 1093 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ed Parker Managing Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1176 Jeremy Carter Managing Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1391 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training