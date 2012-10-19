FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: US homebuilders pivot toward growth, outlook is stable
October 19, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: US homebuilders pivot toward growth, outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 - Operating conditions for U.S. homebuilders have improved over the
past year and the sector's overall credit quality has stabilized as a result,
according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recent report. Our outlook on
the sector is stable.

"However, we acknowledge the potential headwinds facing our baseline forecast 
for slow economic growth through next year and remain cautious of the 
industry's sensitivity to any changes in consumer sentiment and/or 
macroeconomic conditions," said credit analyst, Matt Lynam.

We currently rate 17 companies and roughly $22.2 billion of total obligations 
in the U.S. homebuilding sector. Rating activity was modest, but positive, in 
the third quarter of 2012. We maintain stable outlooks on 65% of the 
homebuilding companies we rate, an indication that ratings should hold steady 
over the next year under our baseline forecast scenario. Many builders have 
recently tapped accommodative debt markets to fund future land and inventory 
needs (in addition to refinancing needs) in order to prepare for higher future 
sales targets. The effect of this additional debt issuance will likely slow 
the speed of leverage improvements necessary for more positive ratings actions 
over the next 12 months, in our opinion.

We published the full report, "Industry Report Card: U.S. Homebuilders Pivot 
Toward Growth," on Oct. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal 
at www.globalcreditportal.com.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

