FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative grade composite spread narrows
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4
basis points (bps) to 176 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread tightened by 4 bps to 590 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 3
bps to 115 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 4 bps to 151 bps, and the 'BBB' spread
widened by 3 bps to 214 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 3 bps to 398 bps, the
'B' spread tightened by 4 bps to 611 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 4
bps to 975 bps.

By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 3 
bps each to 255 bps, 258 bps, and 186 bps, respectively. Banks widened by 1 bp 
to 244 bps, and telecommunications remained flat at 268 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 210 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 667 bps and its five-year moving average of 754 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.