TEXT-S&P speculative grade composite spread narrows

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4 basis points (bps) to 176 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 4 bps to 590 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 3 bps to 115 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 4 bps to 151 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 3 bps to 214 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 3 bps to 398 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 4 bps to 611 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 4 bps to 975 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities widened by 3 bps each to 255 bps, 258 bps, and 186 bps, respectively. Banks widened by 1 bp to 244 bps, and telecommunications remained flat at 268 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 210 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 667 bps and its five-year moving average of 754 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.