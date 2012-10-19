FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to Queen Street VII Re notes
October 19, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rating to Queen Street VII Re notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B (sf)' preliminary issue credit rating to the $75 million principal-at-risk
variable-rate notes to be issued by Queen Street VII Re Ltd., sponsored by
Munich Reinsurance Co., the ceding insurer.

The notes will be exposed to major North Atlantic hurricane risk in selected 
states (see covered area below) within the U.S. between April 1, 2013, and 
March 31, 2016 (three full hurricane seasons) and major European windstorms 
(see covered area below) between Nov. 1, 2012, and March 31, 2016 (four full 
windstorm seasons), as modeled by AIR Worldwide Corp. (AIR).

The preliminary ratings are based on the lower of the rating on the 
catastrophe risk ('B'), the rating on the assets in the Meag Queen Street VII 
Fund (rated 'AAAm' by Standard & Poor's), and the risk of nonpayment by the 
ceding insurer ('AA-').

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.
     -- Queen Street VII Re Ltd., Oct. 19, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May 
12, 2009



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

