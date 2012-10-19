FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust
October 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rating on the class A-2 certificates from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust’s series 2000-1 to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+'. The outlook is negative.

-- The downgrade reflects the Oct. 16, 2012, downgrade of Sovereign Bank, a credit tenant with rent obligations securing the payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ on the class A-2 certificates from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust’s series 2000-1. The outlook is negative. The downgrade follows the Oct. 16, 2012, lowering of the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank. For further details, see “Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. Long-Term Rating Lowered To ‘BBB’ Following Downgrade of Parent; Outlook Negative,” published Oct. 16, 2012. The rating on the pass-through trust certificates is dependent on the lower of the credit rating on Sovereign Bank and the financial strength rating on Chubb Custom Insurance Co. (Chubb; ‘AA/Stable’). Sovereign Bank is a credit tenant under numerous leases with rent obligations under each lease that secure the payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates until its June, 30, 2020, final distribution date. At maturity, either the related borrowers or proceeds of the residual value insurance policy issued by Chubb will pay the entire principal balance of the class A-2 certificates.

