TEXT-S&P rates Tomkins Air Distribution
October 19, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Tomkins Air Distribution

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- An affiliate of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) is 
purchasing the equity interest in U.S.-based Tomkins Group Air Distribution 
division (Tomkins) from Pinafore Holdings BV for roughly $1.1 billion.
     -- The acquisition will be funded, in part, by a new $625 million senior 
secured first lien credit facility and a $135 million second lien term loan 
facility.
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Tomkins 
Air Distribution, a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the company's 
proposed $625 million senior secured first lien credit facility, and a 
preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to its proposed $135 million second lien 
term loan facility.
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that Tomkins will generate 
positive operating cash flow and will maintain adequate liquidity over the 
next 12 months, but that leverage will remain high given our expectation for 
negligible growth in key non-residential construction end markets.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'B' corporate credit rating to Richardson, Texas-based Tomkins Air 
Distribution. The rating outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (same as 
the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $100 million revolving 
credit facility due 2017 and its proposed $525 million first-lien term loan 
due 2018. The preliminary recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation 
of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 
default.

In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two 
notches below the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $135 
million second-lien term loan due 2020. The preliminary recovery rating is 
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders 
in the event of a payment default.

Proceeds from these offerings will be used to fund the acquisition of Pinafore 
Holdings B.V.'s Tomkins Group Air Distribution Division by an affiliate of the 
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP). Total consideration for the 
acquisition is $1.1 billion, including the proposed debt and contributed 
equity from CPP. 

Rationale
The preliminary corporate credit rating on Tomkins Air Distribution reflects 
what we consider to be the combination of Tomkins' "weak" business risk 
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our view of the 
company's weak business risk is due to Tomkins' exposure to highly cyclical 
commercial and residential construction markets, volatile raw material costs, 
and a highly competitive operating environment. Still, it is our view that 
Tomkins derives a competitive advantage from its leading market position in 
niche categories and its broad and diversified distribution network for its 
heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) components.

Standard & Poor's views Tomkins' financial risk profile as highly leveraged 
given our expectation that debt to EBITDA will approximate 5.5x on a pro forma 
basis. To a lesser extent, our opinion is influenced by the company's unproven 
track record as a standalone entity and by uncertain financial policies 
related to its ownership by an opportunistic CPP investment vehicle.  

Our base case scenario incorporates our expectation that demand from 
commercial construction end markets (76% of sales) will continue to be weak 
over the next year, partly due to slowing investment in energy projects. 
Standard & Poor's economists are forecasting no growth in nonresidential 
construction spending for 2013. However, Tomkins may experience some growth 
from improving residential construction end markets (24% of sales) given our 
economists' expectation for a 24% jump to 940,000 U.S. housing starts in 2013. 
Under this economic scenario, we expect Tomkins to have 2013 debt to EBITDA 
and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 5.5x and 13%, respectively. 
We expect slight improvement in 2014 (as commercial construction begins to 
improve), with leverage declining to just below 5.5x and FFO to debt remaining 
about 13%. A risk to our forecasts is the execution risk related to 
establishing an internal corporate infrastructure and controls now that 
Tomkins will be an independent entity. (Privately held Tomkins does not 
disclose financial performance publicly.)

Tomkins is the leading North American manufacturer of products that are used 
to distribute, recycle, and vent air, and which are critical components of 
HVAC systems within non-residential and residential buildings. Tomkins designs 
and manufactures a broad range of products including grilles, registers and 
diffusers, dampers and louvers, terminal units, commercial & industrial fans, 
chimneys, vents and accessories and air filters used in a variety of 
industrial and commercial applications. Tomkins has developed an extensive 
distribution network in the U.S. for both its non-residential and residential 
products that provides a significant competitive advantage relative to 
smaller, regional, and local competitors, in our opinion.

Tomkins is exposed to the volatility of commodity costs, with about 40% of its 
cost of sales related to materials (particularly steel and aluminum). Tomkins 
has hedged in the past but currently the majority of raw material purchases 
are done on a spot basis, with very minimal short-term hedging on an 
opportunistic basis. With a current back log of about 4.5 weeks, we believe 
Tomkins has hedged its raw material price risk. Still, Tomkins benefits from 
attractive pricing dynamics for its products and has a strong record of 
passing through inflationary price increases through to its customers. The 
ability to pass through price increases contributed to stable EBITDA margins 
of low double digits, through the most recent economic cycle. 

Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity position as adequate based on full 
availability of the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility and our 
expectation for positive operating cash flow. Key aspects of our liquidity 
assessment reflect the following expectations:
     -- That liquidity sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 
year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.
     -- That liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
were to decline by 15%.
     -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would 
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant 
liquidity measures.

We estimate that free operating cash flow will be about $45 million in 2013 as 
operating performance holds steady amid flat commercial construction. We 
expect capital spending to be about 2% to 2.5% of sales in 2013 and we do not 
expect the company to pay dividends to its owners next year.

We expect the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility to have a net 
secured leverage covenant that is applicable only when in excess of 25% of the 
facility is drawn. Based on our current assumptions, we expect the company to 
maintain adequate liquidity and cushion of at least 35% under its revolver 
covenant. There are no near-term maturities until 2018, when the first-lien 
term loan is due.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report to be published on 
RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will 
remain consistent with the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, 
with 2013 debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of about 5.5x and 12%, respectively, 
based on our assumptions of flat end-market demand. We expect Tomkins will 
maintain adequate liquidity based on committed revolving borrowing capacity 
and free operating cash flow.

We could lower the rating if Tomkins experiences weaker-than-expected 
end-market demand, resulting in weaker-than-expected operating performance or 
if the company experiences higher-than-expected costs from establishing an 
internal corporate infrastructure such that total leverage increases above 6x 
on a sustained basis. This could occur if the aforementioned actions result in 
more than a 150 basis point decline in gross margins.

An upgrade is less likely in the next 12 months given our outlook for flat 
commercial construction activity. However, we could raise our rating in the 
longer term when commercial construction improves and after Tomkins 
establishes a track record of maintaining lower leverage comfortably in the 4x 
to 5x range. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008

Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action

Tomkins Air Distribution
 Corporate Credit Rating                B (prelim)/Stable/--        

New Ratings

Tomkins Air Distribution
$100M revolving loan due 2017           B (prelim)                  
  Recovery rating                       3 (prelim)
$525M 1st lien term loan due 2018       B (prelim)                  
  Recovery rating                       3 (prelim)               
$135M 2nd lien term loan due 2019       CCC+ (prelim)               
  Recovery rating                       6 (prelim)


