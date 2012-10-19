FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 19, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance
2011-1's (Ginkgo 2011) notes as follows:

EUR410.8m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR34.4m class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from 
Stable

The affirmation and the Positive Outlook on the class B notes reflect the 
increasing credit enhancement, as a result of the transaction's continued 
deleveraging, and the solid performance of the underlying receivables.

As of end-August 2012, the class A notes benefited from 35.4% credit 
enhancement, through the subordination of the class B and C notes; while the 
class B notes benefited from 29.7% credit enhancement, through the subordinated 
class C notes. In addition, the transaction benefits from a reserve fund for 
liquidity, to cover senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the 
class A and B notes.

The transaction has performed in line with Fitch's base case assumptions in 
terms of gross defaults, recoveries and net defaults. As of end-August 2012, the
cumulative gross default ratio stood at 0.7% compared to a base case of 0.6% for
the same period and the cumulative net default ratio was 0.6% (same as the base 
case assumption). In addition, the performance has been characterised by stable 
delinquency levels (3.0% as of end-August 2012) and strong gross excess spread 
levels (annualised level of 3.9% as of end-August 2012).

While the impact of a possible rise in unemployment in the medium term is of 
some concern for borrowers of consumer loans in France, Fitch considers the 
structural features in place provide sufficient protection for the class A and B
notes.

The transaction is a static securitisation of French consumer loans originated 
by CA Consumer Finance ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France. The securitised 
portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals for the purchase of home 
equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles and recreational vehicles. All the loans 
bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.