TEXT-S&P issues report card on U.S. consumer food, beverage & durable companies
October 19, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P issues report card on U.S. consumer food, beverage & durable companies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - A Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services report published today looks at the business conditions and rating quality for U.S. consumer products companies in the food, beverage, and durables sectors for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013. The report, titled “Credit Quality For Most U.S. Consumer Food, Beverage, And Durables Companies Remains Stable, But An Economic Backslide Could Pose Challenges,” reflects Standard & Poor’s view that given the continued slow economic recovery, the credit quality of companies in these sectors will be pressured if higher energy, food, and clothing prices hinder consumer spending, and raw material costs increase further. However, most issuers in these sectors remain well positioned for these challenges. Standard & Poor’s credit outlook for 2012 remains stable for U.S. consumer food and beverage companies. Our outlook for the consumer durables sector (major home appliances/white goods, furniture, home improvement products, small appliances, office products, and other consumer discretionary household products companies) is stable to slightly negative for some subsectors. “Rating trends have improved in the first nine months of 2012, and we expect ratings to remain fairly steady for the remainder of the year,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Nicole Delz Lynch. “But any setbacks in the economic recovery could put some ratings under pressure.” (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

