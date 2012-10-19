TEXT-S&P puts Merrill Corp 'CCC-' rating on watch positive

Overview -- U.S.-based document services company Merrill Corp. is refinancing its December 2012 and November 2013 debt maturities. -- We are placing our 'CCC-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- At the same time, we are assigning the proposed $30 million revolving credit facility due 2017, the $455 million first-lien term loan due 2017, and the $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings. -- The positive CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the transaction will refinance the company's 2012 debt maturities and address the risk for a near-term default. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC-' corporate credit rating on St. Paul, Minn.-based Merrill Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we assigned the proposed $30 million revolving credit facility due 2017 a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned the $455 million first-lien term loan due 2017 our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation), and assigned the $150 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2018 our preliminary 'CCC' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation). Rationale The CreditWatch placement is based on the announcement that the company plans to refinance its revolving credit facility due 2012, $374 million first-lien term loan due December 2012, and $219 second-lien notes due November 2013. In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit agreement terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise the corporate credit rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed refinancing transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion of at least 20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions or signs that free cash flow would become breakeven would likely result in us raising our corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. We expect to resolve our CreditWatch listing in November upon closing of the refinancing transaction. Despite an improvement in the maturity profile from the transaction, we believe the company will continue to have high debt leverage, weak interest coverage, and limited liquidity given the high interest costs associated with the refinancing. We view Merrill Corp.'s financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of its high debt leverage, near-term debt maturities, and a historically narrow cushion of covenant compliance. Merrill Corp.'s business risk profile, in our opinion, is "vulnerable" because of the high degree of volatility in operating performance given the company's reliance on the financial services industry, and intense competition in niche segments of the printing and document services industry. In the most recent quarter, operating performance was broadly in line with our expectations as revenue increased 1.4% while EBTIDA increased roughly 20% due to successful cost reduction efforts, lower marketing costs, and success at the higher margin DataSite business. The EBITDA margin was roughly 12% over the last 12 months, which we expect could modestly improve over the next 12 months as the high margin DataSite business continues to grow. In fiscal-year 2013, we believe the company could continue to benefit from growth at DataSite and in the transaction and compliance services segment. Merrill will also benefit from the California election services business during the election year. Still, we expect negative secular trends in print volumes should persist for the foreseeable future, though it currently accounts for less than 15% of revenues. For the quarter ended July 31, 2012, pro forma for the proposed refinancing debt leverage was roughly 7x, compared with roughly 6.5x last year due to EBITDA declines as a result of tough economic conditions. For the same period, pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest was 1.4x, compared with 1.5x last year. We expect debt leverage should remain high over the intermediate term and believe the company would generate minimal discretionary cash flow given the high interest costs associated with the refinancing. CreditWatch In concluding our CreditWatch review, we will evaluate the final credit agreement terms and conditions compared to our expectations. We could raise the rating to 'B-' if Merrill Corp. completes the proposed refinancing transaction at the expected pricing levels with a covenant cushion of at least 20%. Any changes in the terms and conditions would likely result in us raising our corporate credit rating by two notches to 'CCC+'. Conversely, if the company is unable to refinance the facility or extend debt maturities, we would likely lower the rating given the December 2012 debt maturities and short window to attempt another deal. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Merrill Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Pos/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Merrill Communications LLC Senior Secured First-lien term loan CCC Recovery Rating 2 Second-lien term loan C Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Merrill Communications LLC Senior Secured $30M revolver due 2017 B+ (prelim) Recovery Rating 1 $455M first-lien term loan due 2017 B- (prelim) Recovery Rating 3 $150M second-lien notes due 2018 CCC (prelim) Recovery Rating 6