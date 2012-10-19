FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Estonia's ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Estonia's ratings at 'AA-/A-1+'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- We expect Estonia to remain resilient to a deeper and more prolonged 
slowdown in the eurozone, although we note that risks persist.
     -- We believe Estonia's significant fiscal buffers will be sufficient to 
absorb increasing pressures on government expenditure.
     -- We expect Estonia's still sizable net external liability position to 
stabilize despite small current account deficits.
     -- We are therefore revising our outlook on the long-term sovereign 
credit on Estonia to stable from negative, and affirming the long- and 
short-term sovereign credit ratings on Estonia at 'AA-/A-1+'.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and 
short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Estonia at 'AA-/A-1+'. 
At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from negative.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Estonia, as for all 
eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union or EMU) members is 'AAA', 
reflecting Standard & Poor's view that the likelihood of the European Central 
Bank restricting nonsovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt 
service is extremely low. This reflects the full and open access to foreign 
currency that holders of euro currently enjoy and which we expect to remain 
the case in the foreseeable future.
Rationale
The ratings are supported by our view of Estonia's stable political 
environment, demonstrated control over government finances, unleveraged 
government balance sheet, and versatile and flexible economy. The ratings are 
constrained by Estonia's significant net external liability position and 
relatively moderate income levels compared with its eurozone peers.

Political, balance of payments, and ultimately fiscal pressures within the 
eurozone have affected Estonia much less than most other eurozone countries, 
in our opinion. Some 42% of Estonia's exported goods went to Sweden, Finland, 
and Russia in 2011, buffering Estonia's economic growth against the eurozone 
recession. We note, however, that Estonia's export-led recovery has somewhat 
slowed and slightly dampened its growth outlook. With the external environment 
weak and government spending stabilizing just above 40% of GDP, we forecast 
per capita real GDP growth of 2.6% this year, down from 8.3% in 2011. We 
estimate annual GDP growth of about 3.5% during 2012-2015, well below the 
7%-10% range seen in the externally financed boom years of 2003-2007. 

In our view, higher wage demands are manageable in light of the government's 
considerable fiscal flexibility, as long as they do not materially raise 
inflation and impair competitiveness. We view a teachers' strike in March and 
recent health care workers' strikes as increasing pressures on government 
expenditures, as is its support of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). 

We believe that spending pressure on the government is mitigated by its strong 
track record of generating surpluses in boom years, and only modest deficits 
during economic downturns. We do not expect any significant deviations from 
this; we anticipate the general government deficit to peak in 2012 (1.8% of 
GDP) as a result of its carbon-emission-trading-quota related expenditure, 
before returning to balance toward 2015 (and 1% of GDP annual increases in 
debt).

We expect the government's net debt burden to remain low at around 2% of GDP, 
which, in our opinion, provides Estonia with significant fiscal space to 
absorb potential negative economic shocks. We expect the majority of the net 
general government debt increase (liquid assets exceeded debt by 1% of GDP at 
end-2011) to be related to financing the ESM.

We expect the current account to return to a small deficit over the next few 
years. The country's net external liability position fell rapidly in 2011, as 
a result of valuation effects, to around 40% of current account receipts. 
However, we expect this to stabilize as current account deficits return and 
credit growth slowly moves back into positive territory. We expect Nordic 
parent banks to continue to support their Estonian subsidiaries.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Estonia will continue its 
relatively resilient economic performance, avoiding the credit-fueled boom and 
large external imbalances of the last decade, and benefiting from having 
export markets outside the eurozone. It also reflects Estonia's significant 
fiscal headroom and consistent policymaking, which allow the government to 
address growing political pressures around wages while maintaining a low debt 
burden.

We could lower the ratings if the eurozone crisis leads to a prolonged 
slowdown in Estonia. We could also lower our ratings on Estonia if we saw that 
wage pressures impair competitiveness and lead to larger external deficits, 
particularly if Nordic parent bank funding is squeezed at the same time.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings over the next two years. In the longer 
term, an upgrade could come from Estonia achieving income levels closer to the 
eurozone average, recording less volatility in growth and inflation, and 
demonstrating a longer track record of reduced reliance on external financing.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
     -- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility 
Assessments, May 18, 2009
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Estonia (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                AA-/Stable/A-1+    AA-/Negative/A-1+

Ratings Affirmed

Estonia (Republic of)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   AAA                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.