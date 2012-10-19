FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Evergreen International Aviation rating on neg watch
October 19, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Evergreen International Aviation rating on neg watch

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Evergreen International Aviation Inc.'s liquidity is very tight, which 
could hurt its ability to meet ongoing debt service, including an upcoming 
interest payment at the end of October.
     -- The company is taking steps to address earnings pressures and 
liquidity, but its current operating performance is weak and its near-term 
operating prospects are uncertain, given the significant competitive and 
cyclical pressures facing the airfreight sector.
     -- We are placing the our ratings on Evergreen, including the 'CCC' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- To resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will continue to monitor the 
company's liquidity and operating performance and could lower the ratings if 
the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt service 
requirements.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including its 'CCC' corporate credit rating, on Evergreen International 
Aviation Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. 

Rationale
We have become increasingly concerned about Evergreen's liquidity and its 
uncertain near-term operating outlook, which could challenge its ability to 
meet debt service requirements. Evergreen's operating performance remains 
weak, reflecting the depressed state of the air cargo market and the company's 
current reliance on a mostly older fleet of aircraft. (Privately owned 
Evergreen does not file public financial statements.) While the company is 
taking steps to improve its liquidity and operating prospects, we believe it 
will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. Evergreen was in violation of 
its interest coverage and leverage covenants at the end of the fiscal second 
quarter (fiscal year ends in February) and is working on getting a waiver from 
its lenders.  

The ratings reflect Evergreen's very tight liquidity and onerous debt service 
obligations. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk 
profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," 
as our criteria define these terms. Evergreen derives the majority of its 
revenues from Evergreen International Airlines, its airfreight transportation 
subsidiary. The company also provides ground logistics services, helicopter 
and small aircraft services, and aviation sales and leasing. 

CreditWatch
We will continue to monitor the company's liquidity and operating performance. 
If the company fails to make its upcoming interest payment or other debt 
service requirements, we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and 
the ratings on related debt issues to 'D'.

Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Evergreen International Aviation Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Watch Neg/--   CCC/Negative/--
 Senior Secured                         B-/Watch Neg       B-
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Senior Secured (second lien)           CC/Watch Neg       CC
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

