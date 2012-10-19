FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts HoA Restaurants Group to 'B-'
October 19, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts HoA Restaurants Group to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- Operating trends at U.S. based-restaurant operator HoA Restaurants 
Group LLC have been weaker than we had expected, largely as a result of higher 
chicken wing prices. We do not expect material improvement in the near term.
     -- We are lowering our ratings on the company one notch, including the 
corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'.
     -- The outlook is stable. We do not foresee any material profit growth 
and, therefore, expect the company to sustain weak credit protection measures, 
though we believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
Atlanta-based HoA Restaurants Group LLC (Hooters), including the corporate 
credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the 
issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured notes (issued by HOA 
Finance Corp.) to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt remains 
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in 
the event of a default. 

Rationale
Today's rating actions are a result of Standard & Poor's lowering its profit 
outlook on Hooters in light of higher food costs over the near term. The 
previous rating incorporated profit growth as a result of cost saving 
initiatives; Hooters has been successful in this regard, and has improved 
labor and other costs. However, higher food costs have counteracted these 
efforts, and we believe profitability will be near current levels in the near 
term.  

The ratings on Hooters reflect our view of the company's financial risk 
profile as "highly leveraged." This is based on forecasted credit ratios and 
the company's limited free cash flow generation relative to debt levels. 

The ratings also factor in our downward revision of the company's business 
risk assessment to "vulnerable" from "weak." This assessment incorporates our 
expectation of weaker profit growth opportunities as a result higher food 
costs, and our belief that Hooters has limited prospects for higher sales, 
given tepid economic growth and its participation in the very competitive 
casual dining restaurant industry. 

Year to date, the company's sales performance is in line with our 
expectations, and we would expect a similar trend of modest sales growth for 
the remainder the year. The company has achieved meaningful cost savings in 
the past year and a half, but higher protein costs--especially for chicken 
wings--offset these efforts. This will likely continue for the rest of the 
year and into the first quarter of 2013. Our base-case assumptions for 2012 
are as follows: 

     -- Same-store sales growth of between 1% to 2%, and more modest revenue 
growth as sales increases are somewhat offset by net restaurant closures.
     -- Restaurant margin contraction, as higher protein prices offset more 
favorable supply contracts and labor cost saving initiatives.
     -- Slightly higher administrative expenses.
     -- Slight EBITDA declines from last-12-month levels.

We also expect the company to pay off outstanding revolver balances, and 
operating lease commitments to decline slightly. This, coupled with our 
performance scenario, would lead to the following credit ratios at the end of 
2012:

     -- Operating lease-adjusted leverage in the mid-7x area.
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest of approximately 1.3x.
     -- Funds from operation to debt of about 6%.

These ratios are in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial 
risk profiles.

We do not expect generally robust operating performance for the casual dining 
industry in the near term, and our performance expectations for most industry 
participants are similar to that of Hooters. We base our forecast on the 
assumption of slow economic growth and modest improvement in unemployment. We 
also believe that Hooters, like much of the industry, could be vulnerable if 
higher gasoline prices weaken consumer spending. Such a scenario could lead to 
increased promotional activity and price competition, and hurt Hooters' 
operating performance. Such a development would be the biggest threat to our 
base performance scenario. 

Liquidity
We assess Hooters' liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its liquidity 
sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months by a ratio of at 
least 1.2x. The company's sources of liquidity include: available borrowings 
on its $20 million revolving credit facility, some excess cash, and funds from 
operations. We expect the primary liquidity use to be capital spending. We do 
not expect working capital to be a significant use because Hooters, like most 
restaurant companies, has a negative working capital cycle and thus can have 
working capital deficits. Going forward, we expect Hooters to generate 
moderate positive free cash flow. 

Relevant aspects of Hooters' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

     -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the 
next two years.
     -- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
     -- The company does not have material maintenance financial covenants.
     -- No near-term maturities.

Recovery analysis
The company's senior secured second-lien notes have a recovery rating of '4', 
which indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal 
in the event of payment default. The notes have a 'B-' issue-level rating, 
which is the same as the corporate credit rating. For the complete recovery 
analysis, please see our most recent recovery report on HoA published on April 
16, 2012. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that profitability will remain 
near current levels over the near term and that the company will maintain 
adequate liquidity. However, if we believed the company could not maintain 
adequate liquidity or if the company's capital structure was not sustainable, 
we could lower the rating. We believe this could occur if EBITDA were about 
18% lower than we expected. At that point operating lease-adjusted leverage 
would be about 8.7x and coverage would be about 1.2x. Moreover, we believe the 
company's operating profits would barely fund interest payments and necessary 
capital investments.   

Given the performance trends and industry conditions, a positive rating action 
is not a near-term consideration. Nonetheless, we would consider a positive 
rating action if leverage were in the high-5x area, which would entail 
approximately 50% EBITDA growth, well beyond our performance expectations. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded
                            To              From
HoA Restaurant Group LLC
 Corporate credit rating    B-/Stable/--    B/Stable/--

HOA Finance Corp.
 Senior secured             B-              B
   Recovery rating          4               4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

