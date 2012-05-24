FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ROYALBANKOFCANADA/BRIEF (URGENT)
#Market News
May 24, 2012

ROYALBANKOFCANADA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 24 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada : * Chief Risk Officer says banks net exposure to Europe C$39.5 billion * Rbc cro says bank “comfortable” with European exposure * Rbc says has just under C$1 billion exposure to Canadian high-rise condo

market * Rbc says has contigency plans in place in the event of a euro zone breakup * Rbc CEO says banks acquisition strategy focused in wealth management space,

particularly asset management * Rbc CEO says any potential acquisitions would likely be funded from current

capital

