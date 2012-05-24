FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Telefonica S.A. rating to 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 24, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Telefonica S.A. rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- We have lowered our base-case expectations for Spanish telecom group 	
Telefonica, given intense pressures in the domestic market.	
     -- We expect Telefonica's credits metrics to increasingly weaken and, 	
owing to the stressed sovereign and capital markets, cash conversion to 	
potentially diminish. 	
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Telefonica to 'BBB' from 	
'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in 	
2012-2013 if we had to revise downward our updated base-case, or if liquidity 	
weakened.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 	
'BBB+' its long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based telecommunications 	
operator Telefonica S.A. and related subsidiaries Telefonica Czech
Republic 	
AS, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A., and Telefonica Chile S.A. The 'A-2' 	
short-term corporate credit rating on Telefonica S.A. was affirmed. The 	
outlook is negative.	
	
At the same time, we withdrew our ratings on related entity mmO2 PLC at the 	
issuer's request; the company has no debt outstanding after it repaid its GBP375	
million unsecured bond in January 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows Telefonica's recent announcement of first-quarter 	
results and our subsequent downward revision of our expectations for the 	
group. While we still view its business risk profile as "strong," thanks 	
notably to its wide geographic diversification, we believe that macroeconomic 	
and competitive factors are affecting its revenues and profitability. We are 	
particularly concerned by the extent of the decline in domestic revenues, with 	
mobile service revenues down 16% before regulatory impacts in first quarter, 	
amid a harsh domestic backdrop, high unemployment, adverse consumer behavior, 	
and fierce competition. In addition, we think risks of adverse fiscal measures 	
and inflating interest expenses exist given the currently stressed sovereign 	
context (although we acknowledge the 5.2% effective interest cost in first 	
quarter was within group's 5%-6% guidance and that Telefonica reiterated its 	
cash tax guidance for 2012 at end-March after freshly announced fiscal 	
measures).	
	
While we still view Telefonica's liquidity as adequate after recent 	
refinancing activity, but think its heavy annual debt maturities, combined 	
with our expectation of modest cash generation after dividends, is a threat to 	
its credit quality in the current capital and banking environment. 	
	
The rating action on the subsidiaries reflects that on the parent, given the 	
considerable control Telefonica exercises over the subsidiaries' business 	
strategies and financial policies, and our subsequent analytical decision to 	
cap their ratings by those on Telefonica under our parent-subsidiary links 	
criteria.	
	
Irrespective of Telefonica's forecast, we now anticipate high single-digit 	
drops in domestic revenues in 2012-2013, from mid-single digits previously. We 	
still expect a cushion from Latin America, where we now forecast more than 	
mid-single-digit growth in revenues this year. At the same time, however, our 	
views on other European markets have deteriorated, particularly in light of 	
the sharp revenue and EBITDA drops posted by the group in the U.K. in the 	
first quarter. 	
	
We foresee group organic EBITDA declining by mid-single digits this year, and 	
potentially further declining in 2013. It fell 7.6% in first-quarter 2012. We 	
still think the group's massive restructuring efforts in Spain, as well as the 	
recent drastic change in handset subsidies policy, should help to sustain 	
domestic margins above 40%. At the same time, heavy retention and acquisition 	
costs in other markets, such as the U.K., and commercial efforts to sustain 	
growth in Brazil will likely dilute overall margins in our view. 	
	
We now expect adjusted credit metrics to deteriorate in 2012-2013. In 	
addition, we foresee a drop in cash conversion, given a likely higher spend on 	
taxes and interests, which could translate into a more pronounced weakening of 	
cash flow protection metrics. Last, we are mindful of some flattering effects, 	
and possibly increasingly so, brought about by full consolidation of the 	
74%-owned Brazilian operations. 	
	
We note that the group's reported leverage ratios were increasingly diverging 	
from management's own guidelines at end-March 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
Telefonica's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Telefonica's liquidity as 	
"adequate," according to our criteria, based on the following elements: 	
     -- Our estimate of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses to available sources 	
for the next 12 months at end-March 2012.	
     -- Our estimate, irrespective of company projections, of consistent and 	
robust annual generation of free cash flows (FCF) of more than EUR7 billion on 	
average over 2012-2014, before outlays on spectrum acquisitions. 	
     -- Solid and diversified bank relationships and access to geographically 	
diversified sources of funding. 	
     -- Existence among 2012 debt maturities of EUR2 billion in perpetual 	
preferred shares issued by Telefonica Finance USA LLC (not rated) that can be 	
extended at the option of the group to after 2012, although at a higher 	
coupon. 	
     -- Some additional flexibility from a number of disposable assets, 	
including equity accounted stakes.	
	
These strengths are mitigated, however, by the following elements:	
     -- Sovereign and bank-related negative market sentiment that could boost 	
financing costs when the company's large annual maturities of both outstanding 	
debt and undrawn bank facilities are due.	
     -- Heavy annual long-term debt maturities of EUR7 billion to EUR8 billion 	
annually in the next few years, as well as the need to renew a large part of 	
undrawn facilities in the next two years. Given the sheer size of the required 	
refinancing, capital availability could be affected, at least temporarily, by 	
a shaky financial environment, which could require extraordinary measures.	
     -- Our expectations of modest, though positive, generation of 	
discretionary cash flows (DCF) in the next two years, after shareholder 	
remuneration, and possible substantial cash outlays for spectrum acquisitions 	
in 2012 or 2013. This is likely to result in only limited absolute debt 	
reduction capacity from organic cash flows after our view of still heavy 	
shareholder remuneration despite material cuts announced late 2011.	
	
We expect Telefonica to actively refinance in the next few quarters to 	
maintain an adequate liquidity profile. We acknowledge that the group has 	
refinanced or extended material amounts of bank facilities since year-end 	
2011. However, we cannot exclude the possibility that refinancing could fall 	
short, at least temporarily, of what is necessary for its liquidity to remain 	
adequate, according to our criteria.	
	
We think that any persistent capital market turmoil, particularly affecting 	
the funding of southern European companies, could seriously impede the 	
issuance of new bonds on a large scale. We also believe that Telefonica, 	
although not entirely exposed to Spain, has to compete for its large 	
refinancing needs with an increasing number of 'BBB' category borrowers, 	
including the Spanish government and banks. Therefore, we consider the 	
development of our liquidity coverage ratios in the next quarters to be an 	
important factor to the ratings.	
	
Our anticipation of 1.25x coverage of liquidity uses by available sources for 	
the next 12 months at end-March 2011 is based on:	
     -- About EUR8.8 billion of undrawn and committed facilities available at 	
end-March-2012 and maturing beyond the next 12 months.	
     -- EUR6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, excluding cash held in 	
Venezuela, at end-March 2012.	
     -- Our own forecast of some positive DCF in 2012, after the recently 	
revised cash dividend policy, but before some likely cash out on spectrum 	
acquisitions.	
     -- Gross long- and short-term debt maturities of about EUR10.8 billion in 	
the next 12 months as at end-March 2012 (including about EUR2.1 billion in 	
commercial paper; excluding the EUR2 billion of preferred shares).	
	
We are not aware of any covenants or ratings triggers in Telefonica's debt 	
instruments.	
	
To our knowledge, there are no cross-default clauses between Telefonica S.A. 	
and both its wholly owned issuing entities and its subsidiaries. Therefore, a 	
default by any of the group's subsidiaries would not trigger a default at the 	
group level.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade in 2012-2013 if 	
liquidity were to worsen to "less than adequate" under our criteria; or a 	
harsher scenario than our base-case were to unfold, leading to a 	
high-single-digit consolidated decline in EBITDA in the full year; or if the 	
adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA were to soar to above 3.3x.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if EBITDA dropped by less than 5% 	
overall in 2012 and with good prospects for stabilization, if leverage 	
stabilized at about 3x, and if the group considerably strengthened its 	
liquidity position. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 	
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 	
Link to Parent, Oct 28, 2004	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Telefonica S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Negative/A-2	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Telefonica Chile S.A.	
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.	
Telefonica Czech Republic AS	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/--    BBB+/Negative/--	
	
Telefonica S.A.	
Telefonica Emisiones S.A.U.*	
Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+	
	
Telefonica Europe B.V.*	
 Senior Secured                         BBB                BBB+	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+	
	
Telefonica Finance USA LLC*	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                BBB-	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Telefonica S.A.	
Telefonica Europe B.V.*	
Telefonica N.A. Inc.*	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
	
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
mmO2 PLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR/--              BBB+/Negative/--	
	
*Guaranteed by Telefonica S.A.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.