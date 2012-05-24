FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates United Technologies proposed debt

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 24 - Fitch Ratings assigns a rating of 'A' to United Technologies
Corporation's (UTC; NYSE: UTX) proposed issuance of approximately 	
$10 billion of senior unsecured notes. The notes will consist of maturities that	
could range between 18 months and 30 years and a mix of fixed and floating 	
rates. Proceeds of the notes will be available primarily to help fund the 	
pending acquisition of Goodrich Corporation (Goodrich). The Rating Outlook is 	
Stable. A detailed rating list follows at the end of this press release.	
	
Fitch's ratings for UTC incorporate the acquisition of Goodrich for $18.4 	
billion expected to occur in the middle of 2012. UTC plans to fund the 	
acquisition with proceeds from approximately $9 billion - $11 billion of debt, 	
which could include mandatory convertible debt. UTC will also assume 	
approximately $1.9 billion of Goodrich debt, net of cash. Divestiture proceeds 	
and cash flow will cover the rest of the purchase price. The acquisition is 	
subject to regulatory approval, which Fitch expects will be granted, although 	
the timing is still uncertain. 	
	
Fitch estimates UTC's debt/EBITDA could peak at nearly 3.0 times (x) on a pro 	
forma basis at completion of the Goodrich acquisition. Fitch estimates 	
debt/EBITDA will decline below 2.5x by the end of 2012 and below 2.0x before the	
end of 2013 which would still be weak for the rating. At March 31, 2012, 	
debt/EBITDA was 1.1x. Leverage could decline more quickly if the global economy 	
continues to recover and demand in UTC's aerospace markets enable the company to	
realize expected benefits from its acquisition of Goodrich. UTC intends to 	
reduce leverage toward stronger levels during the next two to three years. 	
	
Fitch believes UTC's leverage reduction goals are achievable, but the timing 	
could be affected by potential concerns related to demand in UTC's end markets, 	
margin performance, and the pace of debt reduction. UTC plans to raise 	
approximately $3 billion or more of net cash proceeds during the remainder of 	
2012 which would reduce high debt levels resulting from the Goodrich acquisition	
and minimize UTC's use of equity. Planned divestitures include Hamilton 	
Sundstrand's (HS) industrial businesses, Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) Rocketdyne 	
business, and Clipper Windpower.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects UTC's financial flexibility and the current outlook 	
in the company's key markets, especially commercial aerospace. UTC's ratings or 	
Outlook could be negatively affected if leverage is not reduced to a level well 	
below 2.0x within 12-18 months. Risks that could impair free cash flow and delay	
a reduction in leverage include concerns surrounding Europe, slower growth in 	
China, challenges integrating Goodrich, event risk in UTC's aerospace markets, 	
unexpected problems with P&W's Geared Turbofan (GTF) engine, low demand for 	
military programs at P&W and Sikorsky, and large net pension obligations. 	
	
Fitch believes the Goodrich acquisition will improve UTC's competitive position 	
and offers opportunities to realize cost synergies as operations are integrated.	
Aside from normal integration risks, Fitch has few concerns about the operating 	
performance of the combined businesses. Goodrich has a solid operating profile, 	
and its acquisition by UTC is not expected to require material restructuring 	
aside from modest actions to mesh the two organizations and realize cost 	
synergies. Goodrich complements Hamilton Sundstrand's solid position as a 	
supplier of aerospace and defense equipment and services, and there is only 	
modest overlap between the companies' product lines. Goodrich has a large 	
commercial aftermarket business and is well positioned on commercial aircraft 	
programs and in certain areas with the Department of Defense. 	
	
Fitch estimates free cash flow after dividends could be near $4 billion in 2012,	
similar to $4 billion of free cash flow in 2011. Free cash flow in 2012 includes	
the impact of lower pension contributions. Currently, UTC estimates it will 	
contribute $100 million to foreign plans and has not indicated it will 	
contribute to U.S. plans. In 2011, UTC contributed $1 billion to its plans, 	
including $551 million of cash, down from $1.5 billion in 2010 which included 	
$1.3 billion of cash. At the end of 2011, pension plans were underfunded by $3.6	
billion (87% funded) compared to $2.1 billion at the end of 2010. The 	
deterioration in the funded status largely resulted from a decline in the 	
discount rate. 	
	
UTC expects to reduce discretionary spending in the near term to mitigate the 	
impact of the Goodrich acquisition on leverage and liquidity. The company has 	
suspended share repurchases through at least the first three quarters of 2012 	
and plans to keep share repurchases at reduced levels for two years thereafter. 	
It also expects to limit acquisition spending for several years, including a 	
budget of $500 million in 2012, excluding Goodrich and IAE. UTC typically plans 	
to spend several billion dollars each year for a mix of acquisitions and share 	
repurchases. 	
	
The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that P&W will complete its 	
agreement to buy out Rolls-Royce's interest in International Aero Engines AG 	
(IAE) for $1.5 billion, plus payments over 15 years. Payments will be based on 	
hours flown by aircraft using V2500 engines produced by IAE which are in service	
when the transaction closes. V2500 engines are used for Airbus A320 family of 	
aircraft. After closing, P&W will own 66% of IAE which will be consolidated with	
P&W's results. The agreement was reached in October 2011, and closing is 	
anticipated by mid-2012. Orders for V2500 engines could eventually decline as 	
new engine designs such as the GTF ramp up production, but the installed base 	
should support substantial aftermarket business in subsequent years. P&W and 	
Rolls-Royce also agreed to form a joint venture to develop engines for 120-230 	
seat commercial aircraft. The venture will focus on P&W's geared turbofan 	
technology and on developing new engine technologies. The timing for closing of 	
the new venture is uncertain. 	
	
UTC's ratings incorporate the company's consistently strong operating 	
performance, competitive market positions, geographic and product 	
diversification, solid free cash flow, and ability to generate favorable margins	
through economic cycles. UTC's overall results at existing businesses could 	
improve modestly as strong commercial aerospace markets and the company's stable	
aftermarket business mitigate concerns about lower military spending, economic 	
weakness in Europe and construction activity in the U.S. which remains near 	
cyclical lows. 	
	
Emerging markets represent an important source of sales growth. A sharp downturn	
in emerging regions, although not expected, would hurt local sales and could 	
also affect developed economies which remain fragile. In 2011, growth slowed in 	
three of the four BRIC countries including Brazil, China and India. China could 	
slow again in 2012 due to efforts to control real estate prices and inflation. 	
However, Fitch expects the BRIC countries will continue to grow faster than 	
developed regions.	
	
UTC estimates it will incur $450 million of restructuring charges in 2012. The 	
amount includes approximately $300 million at UTC and $150 million associated 	
with the Goodrich acquisition. Total restructuring charges in 2012 could 	
increase, partly reflecting streamlining at Otis in response to slower growth in	
China and weak conditions in Europe. UTC estimates it will incur approximately 	
$500 million of one-time costs as it integrates Goodrich, including charges in 	
2012, and implements cost reductions which could total approximately $400 	
million annually after several years. Charges in 2012 will be partly offset by 	
$600 million of one-time gains, including a $300 million tax settlement.	
	
At March 31, 2012, UTC's liquidity included cash and equivalents of $6.3 billion	
and $4 billion of committed bank facilities that mature in 2016. Liquidity was 	
offset by $300 million of short-term debt and current maturities. UTC also has a	
$15 billion bridge facility and a $2 billion short term bank loan facility to 	
assist with near-term financing for the Goodrich acquisition if needed. In 	
addition to debt, UTC has contingent obligations related to its financing 	
commitments for customers, primarily at the aerospace businesses. UTC's 	
financing commitments are increasing from modest levels as demand in UTC's 	
commercial aerospace markets continues to be strong. However, the commitments 	
are spread out over several years which mitigates the impact.	
	
Fitch currently rates UTC as follows:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; 	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A';	
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';	
--Short-term IDR 'F1';	
--Commercial paper 'F1'.

