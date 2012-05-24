FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch issues food, beverage, tobacco, consumer stats report
May 24, 2012

TEXT-Fitch issues food, beverage, tobacco, consumer stats report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage,
Tobacco and Consumer Stats - Fourth-Quarter 2011'. This report provides a
summary of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past
three fiscal years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and
concerns; and a summary of company liquidity positions as of the fourth-quarter
2011 for Fitch's rating universe of these sectors.	
	
The report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Food, Beverage, Tobacco, and Consumer
Stats Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
