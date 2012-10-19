FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2012 / 7:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank)

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Peru-based Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) has 
maintained a steady growth path and good credit quality despite intense 
competitive dynamics. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' issuer credit rating on Interbank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Interbank will 
maintain its good market position and adequate asset quality metrics over the 
next two years.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' issuer 
credit rating on Interbank. The outlook remains stable. The bank's stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb'. 

Rationale
The rating on Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank (Interbank) reflects the 
bank's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, 
and "adequate" liquidity. 

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's SACP, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our SACP for a 
commercial bank operating only in Peru is 'bbb'. Our economic risk score 
reflects our opinion that economic improvements and a commitment to cautious 
fiscal policies and economic stability have strengthened the Peruvian 
government's ability to withstand significant external shocks. In addition, 
the Peruvian economy is currently in an expansionary phase, though this is not 
creating economic imbalances, in our opinion. However, risks emanate from the 
financial system's still-high, although decreasing, foreign currency exposure. 
Our industry risk score for Peru is supported by sound regulations and 
regulators' strong track record as well as Peru's stable share of core 
deposits. Although the private pension system has helped to deepen the 
domestic capital market, we believe the market remains narrow.

We view the bank's business position as "adequate." With total assets of about 
$8.6 billion as of June 30, 2012, Interbank is the Republic of Peru's (foreign 
currency BBB/Positive/A-2, local currency BBB+/Positive/A-2) fourth-largest 
financial institution in terms of total loans and deposits, with a market 
share of about 11% in both cases. We believe that Interbank will continue to 
take advantage of its good market position and favorable prospects in Peru's 
economy, and that the bank will maintain its adequate operating efficiency and 
healthy asset quality, leading to expanding business volumes. These factors 
should result in a good return on average assets (ROAA) of about 2%-3%, 
despite the potential for spreads to decline further amid high competition in 
the Peru's financial system.

We view Interbank's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our 
expectation that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before 
diversification should average closer to 8% over the next 12 months to 18 
months. Our base case scenario incorporates loan growth of 10% in 2012, a ROAA 
of about 2.5%, and a dividend payout of about 45%.

Our risk position assessment for Interbank is also "adequate." We consider the 
bank's loan portfolio to be well diversified between customers and economic 
sectors and likely to remain healthy because of the solid performance of 
Peru's economy. The top 20 largest loans represent about 12% of the bank's 
total loans, which we consider adequate. In addition, Interbank's historical 
credit losses are in line with industry trends, with values slightly higher in 
the first half of 2012 due to a higher-than-average exposure in the retail 
segment. The bank posted nonperforming loans (NPLs) of 1.8% of total loans and 
good loan loss reserves that represented 2.4x of NPLs as of June 30, 2012.

We believe that Interbank's funding profile is in line with the industry's, 
with deposits representing about 75% of total liabilities and about 85% of 
total deposits maturing within one year. We believe that the bank's deposits 
benefit from a relatively large retail deposit base (deposits from individuals 
represent about 45% of total deposits) and Peru's growing economy. In 
addition, the bank has good access to domestic and global capital markets. We 
also consider its liquidity as "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and 
liquid securities (excluding investments in equity and corporate and banks 
bonds) represented about 30% of total assets and 46% of total deposits as of 
June 30, 2012. These levels are relatively good, in our view.

Interbank has a diversified business profile, with active participation in 
both retail and corporate lending. Intercorp Financial Services Corp. (IFS, 
formerly known as Intergroup Financial Services Corp.; not rated) controls 
Interbank, with an equity share of 99.3% as of June 30, 2012. In turn, 
Intercorp Peru Ltd. (Intercorp, formerly known as IFH Peru Ltd.; 
BB-/Stable/--) controls IFS, holding 68.9% of the group's shares. 
Rodriguez-Pastors, a renowned Peruvian family, controls Intercorp. 

IFH has a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" investment strategy 
and financial risk profile, in our view. Although Interbank would not 
consolidate in case of bankruptcy of Intercorp, such an event could negatively 
affect Interbank's financial flexibility. We believe that if such a bankruptcy 
were to occur, Peru's financial banking sector regulator would restrict 
potential cash distributions to Intercorp from Interbank to preserve the 
financial health of the banking system. We also expect that Interbank's good 
overall stand-alone creditworthiness and liquidity would allow it to face any 
potential weakening of its financial flexibility in such a scenario.

Outlook
The stable outlook on Interbank reflects our expectation that the bank will 
maintain its good market position as the fourth largest bank in Peru, healthy 
asset quality, good profitability, and "adequate" capitalization and liquidity 
during the next two years. We could upgrade Interbank if we raise the 
sovereign foreign currency rating on Peru and if the bank significantly 
strengthens its market position. We could lower the rating on Interbank if we 
lower the sovereign foreign currency rating, if the bank's capitalization 
deteriorates to a RAC ratio before diversification of less than 7%, or if the 
bank's liquidity and financial flexibility deteriorate significantly.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating              BBB/Stable/--
SACP                          bbb
 Anchor                       bbb
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding And Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Internacional del Peru-Interbank
 Issuer Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/--      

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
