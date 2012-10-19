TEXT-Fitch affirms Texas's Houston Airport special facility terminal

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings affirms the city of Houston, TX’s outstanding $323.5 million airport system special facilities revenue bonds (Continental Airlines Inc. Terminal E Project) series 2001 at ‘B’. The series 2001 bonds are fixed-rate revenue bonds with a final maturity in 2029. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: UAL‘S FINANCIAL STRENGTH: United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has demonstrated continued improvements in its underlying financial strength, debt position and liquidity since the closing of the United-Continental merger on Oct. 1, 2010. The combined carrier has maintained a strong utilization of the facility. UAL has a Fitch Issuer Default rating of ‘B’ and a Stable Outlook. ESSENTIAL NATURE OF THE TERMINAL: Terminal E handles the majority (77%) of UAL’s international operations and a large share (60%) of the total airline international traffic at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH or Intercontinental). IAH is a fundamentally strong airport (rated ‘A+’ on its subordinate lien revenue bonds with Negative Outlook) that serves a large base of both origination and destination (O&D) and connecting traffic, and is a major international gateway for UAL. IAH serves as the primary commercial airport for the metropolitan area and as a major system hub for UAL. UNSECURED OBLIGATIONS OF UAL: The limited revenue stream and the unsecured guarantee of UAL are mitigated by the re-letting provisions allowing the airport to retake the facility in the event of an early lease termination. LACK OF DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: Bondholders do not have access to cash reserves or structural enhancements. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: -- Any changes in the credit of UAL would have a direct effect on the rating. See related analysis on United Continental, dated Sept. 13, 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. SECURITY: Special facilities rent paid by UAL pursuant to the special facilities lease secures the Continental Terminal E Project bonds. CREDIT UPDATE: Intercontinental serves as the primary commercial airport for the metropolitan area and it is the only Houston-area airport providing international service. Intercontinental’s traffic has held up relatively well through the recent downturn, with modest declines in enplanements at a 1.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2006 and 2011. The year 2011 saw a 1% decrease in enplanements, and enplanements were essentially flat in the first eight months of 2012 (through August, down 0.1% when compared to the same time period in 2011). International traffic continued to see a more robust recovery than domestic; international enplanements increased by 1.5% while domestic traffic was down 1.3% in 2011. UAL has continued to operate its major system hub at the airport since the merger with Continental in October of 2010, without any major scheduling or hubbing changes; no significant changes in traffic profile are expected as a result of the merger. UAL accounted for approximately 87% of Intercontinental’s passengers and 79% of total international traffic in 2011. Terminal E is a 600,000 square-foot facility with 23 gates that can handle both domestic and international passenger traffic. The terminal is an essential facility for the airport itself as well as for UAL’s international operations. Terminal E handles about 30% of total Intercontinental traffic while the terminal’s international traffic of 5.2 million passengers in 2011 represented 13% of all airport passengers and 60% of all international traffic. Traffic at Terminal E decreased 7.9% through the first eight months of 2012. The drop in traffic is due to the 1.4% total UAL capacity decrease as measured by available seat miles (ASMs), representing a 1.7% decrease and 3.6% decrease in frequencies and seats, respectively. In September 2012, Fitch affirmed UAL’s IDR at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook; UAL’s credit profile is supported by its leadership positions across its extensive global route network, strong liquidity profile and growing unencumbered asset base. Year-to-date operating results have weakened due to on-going challenges with its merger integration, and rising fuel prices. When combined with higher capital expenditures (for necessary fleet renewal and other investments) and a softening macro environment, Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF) to be negative in 2012. Nonetheless, UAL remains on track with its deleveraging plan as evidenced in the $2.6 billion debt reduction since the merger. Management also remains committed to maintaining capacity discipline as reflected in the third round of capacity reduction announced last week. Even during capacity reduction, UAL continues to demonstrate its commitment to Houston through a recent agreement to state Houston as UAL’s B787 base for training and maintenance. This could lead to a high utilization of the B787 in the Houston market, particularly because of the opportunity cost associated with repositioning aircrafts to other airports. More information on the Fitch rating of United Continental Holdings, Inc. and the most recent rating action press release dated Sept. 13, 2012can be found at www.fitchratings.com. The Continental Terminal E Project bonds financed the construction and development of Terminal E Intercontinental, which UAL uses as an international connection hub and Latin American gateway. Terminal E was built in two phases and fully opened in January 2005.