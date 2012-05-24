FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts MEMC Electronic Materials to 'B+/NEGATIVE'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The continued weakening of the solar power sector is weighing on the 	
credit risk profile of MEMC Electronic Materials, which gets roughly 70% of 	
its gross margins from its solar development business. 	
     -- The company is in the midst of a restructuring that may help it 	
right-size its cost structure over the long run, but in the short run we 	
expect, on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, that free 	
operating cash flow will be negative through the third quarter of this year 	
due to one-time restructuring costs. In addition, the company's 	
on-balance-sheet debt obligations are significant. 	
     -- We are lowering the company's corporate credit rating two notches, to 	
'B+' from 'BB', and revising the company's financial risk profile to 	
"aggressive" from "intermediate". At the same time, we are taking the company 	
off of CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty in the solar 	
energy market and the need for the company to demonstrate that it can return 	
to profitability.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on MEMC Electronic Materials 	
Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB'. We have removed the ratings from CreditWatch with 	
negative implications, where we placed them on Dec. 12, 2011. At the same 	
time, we revised our financial risk profile score to "aggressive" from 	
"intermediate". The outlook is negative. The '4' recovery rating is unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that while the restructuring announced in 	
December 2011 may deliver longer-run benefits to the company, cash flow will 	
be negative in the first half of 2012 as the company works through the cash 	
costs of shuttering its vulnerable solar materials business. There is 	
uncertainty as to whether solar energy system installations and sale prices 	
will support a stabilization of cash flows in a solar market that remains very 	
challenging.  	
	
Whether the company will be able to support its sizable on-balance-sheet debt 	
will depend substantially on whether it can successfully continue to sell 	
solar photovoltaic systems into a market with weakening demand, industry 	
consolidation, and fierce competition. Also, a series of management changes, 	
most recently the May 16 resignation of the chief financial officer, adds 	
uncertainty as to how the company will navigate these challenging conditions.	
	
The aggressive business risk profile reflects the expected weaker financial 	
performance. Since the company announced its restructuring in early December 	
2011, our view of MEMC's sales prospects has materially declined. Our base 	
case forecast projects lower levels of solar installations--400 megawatts (MW) 	
in 2012 and 2013, compared with 800 MW and 1,000 MW in our prior forecast. 	
Along with restructuring costs, we expect cash flows to be negative in at 	
least the first two quarters of this year. In our base case, funds from 	
operations at year-end 2012 are expected to be $245 million, assuming an 	
installed price of $3.50 per watt. Further declines in solar energy system 	
prices below our base case are possible and could further pressure the 	
company's earnings and cash flow outlook.  	
	
Currently, about 27% of MEMC's solar business is financed using sale leaseback 	
transactions, with the balance financed through direct sale transactions and 	
typical project financings. We impute sale leaseback debt based on the 	
company's lease payment obligations to fully account for MEMC's role in this 	
form of financing. Although all sale leaseback transactions are performed with 	
nonrecourse, special-purpose entities (SPE) that are 100% owned by MEMC, the 	
strategic importance of the ongoing performance of these entities to MEMC's 	
business connects the SPEs to MEMC.  	
	
As a result, we treat the lease obligations of these SPEs similar to operating 	
leases, adding to existing on-balance-sheet debt of $606 million as of March 	
31, 2012. This approach reduces the amount of debt on the balance sheet 	
relative to GAAP, which imputes the full sale value of the solar energy 	
system. (Our operating lease adjustment adds approximately $350 million in 	
debt through 2012, according to our base case projections, whereas GAAP 	
accounting would suggest a debt balance, including sale leaseback and 	
nonrecourse debt, of $1.7 billion under this scenario.)  	
	
Our adjustments also attribute as operating cash flows the sale proceeds of 	
the system to financing entities, less the company's costs, which increases 	
operating cash flows relative to GAAP accounting. Utilizing this approach in 	
2012, we expect adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be 	
around 20%, FFO interest coverage to be 2.0x, and adjusted debt to total 	
capitalization to be approximately 60%. These projections, which reflect the 	
adjustments described above, materially differ from GAAP-based credit metric 	
calculations. On a trailing 12-month GAAP basis ending March 31, MEMC's FFO to 	
total debt is negative, and leverage is more than 75%.  	
	
The business risk profile remains "weak" in our view, despite the fact that 	
the restructuring focused primarily on closing MEMC's vulnerable solar 	
materials manufacturing business. Although the decision positions the company 	
to reduce its cost profile, business risks in the solar development segment 	
have deteriorated during the past quarter as global demand for solar, once led 	
by European markets, has dried up due to the ongoing economic contraction 	
there. 	
	
The U.S. solar market growth is likewise hindered by record-low natural gas 	
prices and the expiration of the solar cash grant in lieu of investment tax 	
credits. While MEMC's semiconductor business is an otherwise stabilizing 	
influence, our outlook for this sector is neutral to slightly negative, and we 	
do not expect any dramatic rebound in semiconductor profitability through 	
2012. 	
	
We are looking at the continued execution of the company's restructuring plan. 	
To date, it has reduced headcount by close to 20%, it closed the polysilicon 	
factory in Merano, Italy, and its consolidation of the solar materials segment 	
and the solar energy segment is on schedule. We expect that any potential 	
improvement in the cost profile would be reflected in the second half of 2012, 	
but this would still depend on the uncertain recovery of the semiconductor and 	
solar markets. Results in the first half that suggest that sales and leaseback 	
transactions have lagged could extend cash flow recovery.	
	
Liquidity	
In line with our liquidity criteria, we view MEMC's liquidity as less than 	
adequate. Although the company has a cash balance of $380.6 million and $256.3 	
million available under its $400 million revolving facility as of the first 	
quarter of 2012, if full year 2012 EBITDA falls below $230 million, the 	
company could come close to breaching its 2.5x liquidity covenant.  	
	
To date in 2012, MEMC has amended its credit facility to reduce its liquidity 	
covenant and allow for a higher consolidated coverage ratio, both of which 	
will revert back to initial covenants in the fourth quarter of 2012. While 	
these amendments were prudently put in place to give the company more cash 	
flow flexibility during the restructuring, the reliance on continued 	
amendments over and above the current amendments would negatively affect 	
MEMC's liquidity position.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain solar energy market, and the 	
company's reliance on a market recovery in its semiconductor and solar energy 	
segments for improved financial performance. Our base case projections look to 	
funds from operations of $245 million this year. A shortfall from our base 	
case could trigger another ratings downgrade. We could revise the outlook to 	
stable if the company has positive cash flow by the end of 2012, and if we see 	
signs that MEMC can achieve modest growth in its solar development business 	
that is sustainable through 2013 and beyond. We do not contemplate an upgrade 	
during the outlook horizon given the company's current internal challenges and 	
the solar market's weak fundamentals.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Lowered; Off CreditWatch	
                                 To               From	
MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.	
Corporate credit rating          B+/Negative/--   BB/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior unsecured                B+               BB/Watch Neg	
	
Recovery Rating Unchanged	
  Recovery rating                4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

