TEXT - Fitch affirms Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Platinum Underwriters
Holding Ltd. (Platinum) and subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings is included at the end of this
release.

Fitch revised Platinum's Outlook to Stable following a significant improvement 
in the company's underwriting results in the first nine months of 2012. These 
results are in line with the strong performance that Platinum has reported over 
the long-term, with no further adverse development on 2011 catastrophe events 
and a materially reduced exposure to U.S. and international catastrophe losses. 
The ratings also reflect Platinum's history of solid capitalization, moderate 
financial and operating leverage, and high-quality and liquid investment 
portfolio.

Platinum reported a combined ratio of 75.2% in the first nine months of 2012 as 
the reinsurance industry as a whole endured substantially lower levels of 
catastrophe losses relative to the prior year. For the full year of 2011, 
Platinum reported a 143% combined ratio due to $510 million of catastrophe 
losses, largely related to earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, as well as 
severe weather and tornado damage in the U.S. 

Fitch notes that the reinsurance industry as a whole, endured unusually large 
catastrophe losses in 2011, however Platinum's losses from these events were 
significantly higher than comparably rated peers, as measured as a percentage of
earned premiums and GAAP equity.

In recent quarters, Platinum has taken steps to reduce their amount of gross 
catastrophe exposure, particularly in non-peak geographies, as the company 
reduced total net written premiums by 13.4% over the same period of 2011, with 
the largest reductions taking place in international catastrophe and U.S. crop 
business. Fitch will continue to monitor Platinum's willingness and ability to 
expand their writings in 4Q'12 and 2013 if promising opportunities for writing 
future business become available to the company.

Fitch views Platinum's use of financial leverage as moderate and its historical 
operating earnings-based interest coverage as good. At Sept. 30, 2012, the 
company's financial leverage ratio was 12.3% and from 2007 through 2011 the 
company's GAAP interest coverage averaged a strong 9.0x.

Fitch views Platinum's investment portfolio as high-quality with good liquidity 
characteristics. The company invests almost entirely in fixed income and cash 
and short-term investments, although at 5.0 years at Sept. 30, 2012, the 
duration of the company's overall investment portfolio is somewhat higher than 
many of its peers, which could expose the company to significant unrealized 
investment losses if interest rates were to rise rapidly.

Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade include:

--Failure to maintain a run rate average combined ratio in the mid-80%'s, which 
approximates Platinum's average result from 2007 through nine-months 2012;

--Multiple years in which the company reported significant prior year adverse 
reserve development;

--Material declines in capitalization that caused the company's shareholder's 
equity to fall by more than 25% from current levels;

--Financial leverage increasing above 25% and underwriting leverage (net written
premiums to equity) increasing to above 0.7x.

While a near-term upgrade in ratings is unlikely, key rating triggers that could
generate longer term positive rating pressure include a prolonged period during 
which Platinum outperformed comparably rated peers with respect to underwriting 
performance and overall profitability, continued strong risk adjusted 
capitalization metrics, and enhanced competitive positioning and scale in the 
company's key product lines.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook:   

Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd. 

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. 

Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc.                
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. 

Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd.                
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.

Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc.     
--IFS at 'A'.

