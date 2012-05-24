TEXT-S&P rates LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC notes

OVERVIEW -- LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes and class X notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress scenarios, among other factors. May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's $439.0 million floating-rate notes (see list). The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The ratings reflect our assessment of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC, published May 15, 2012. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 2011. -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010. -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008. -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007. -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002. -- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. RATINGS ASSIGNED LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) X AAA (sf) 3.0 A AAA (sf) 307.0 B AA (sf) 52.5 C (deferrable) A (sf) 35.0 D-1 (deferrable) BBB (sf) 10.0 D-2 (deferrable) BBB (sf) 12.0 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 19.5 Sub notes NR 46.5 NR--Not rated.