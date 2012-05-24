FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC notes
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO 	
securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated 	
senior secured loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes and class X 	
notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, 	
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress 	
scenarios, among other factors.	
    	
     May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's $439.0 million floating-rate notes (see list).	
	
The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization 	
of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured 	
loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our assessment of:	
     -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the 	
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. 	
     -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand 	
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess 	
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate 	
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & 	
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate 	
collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies 	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
	
LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC	
	
Class                   Rating        Amount (mil. $)	
X                       AAA (sf)                  3.0	
A                       AAA (sf)                307.0	
B                       AA (sf)                  52.5	
C (deferrable)          A (sf)                   35.0	
D-1 (deferrable)        BBB (sf)                 10.0	
D-2 (deferrable)        BBB (sf)                 12.0	
E (deferrable)          BB (sf)                  19.5	
Sub notes               NR                       46.5	
 	
NR--Not rated.

