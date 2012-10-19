TEXT-S&P revises SRA International outlook to negative

Oct 19 - Overview -- U.S. government IT contractor SRA International Inc. announced that its recompete bid for the FDIC contract was unsuccessful, representing a loss of about 9% of its fiscal 2012 revenues and about 7% of its first-quarter fiscal 2013 revenues. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the loss of its largest contract by revenue and our expectation that the resulting lower EBITDA base will lead to an estimated increase in adjusted leverage to about 6.3x from 6.0x. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Fairfax, Va.-based SRA International Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating and other ratings on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that SRA's fiscal 2013 (ended June 30, 2013) revenue will be constrained as a result of the loss of the Federal Insurance Deposit Corp. (FDIC) contract, which represented about 9% of its fiscal 2012 revenues and about 7% of its first-quarter fiscal 2013 revenues. SRA may need to reallocate resources from its FDIC contract to other contracts. The ratings on SRA International reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company's financial risk profile is highly leveraged, as demonstrated by adjusted leverage of about 6.3x, and also takes into account the significant influence of U.S. government agency budgetary constraints on its performance. Partially offsetting these factors is the company's "fair" business risk profile under our criteria, with predictable revenue streams based on a contractual backlog of business, as well as a diversified customer and contract base of approximately 1,200 active contracts that generate consistent cash flows, even in the currently tight defense spending environment. SRA is a provider of technology and strategic consulting services and solutions, primarily to government organizations. Offerings include systems design, development, and integration; cyber security and information assurance; outsourcing; and managed services. The company serves customers in three markets: national security, civil government, and health. Revenues for the last 12 months ended June 2012 were $1.68 billion, down 1.7% over the year-ago period, and down 3% year-over-year organically. The decline in revenue was primarily due to lower labor services provided by employees, largely to customers within the national security market. We expect SRA's revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage area, primarily as a result of the loss of its FDIC contract. The FDIC contract is funded through Dec. 31, 2012, but the period of transition remains uncertain. We expect revenue over the next year to also be constrained following enactment of the Budget Control Act, which commits the U.S. federal government to significantly reduce the federal deficit. Furthermore, we are cautious about impact of the automatic spending cut trigger beginning January 2013, or "sequestration," to further exacerbate the current pressured U.S. federal government spending environment. Despite the uncertainties affecting the U.S. government contracting industry, we expect SRA to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) because its contracts are well diversified across governmental verticals--civilian, health, defense, and intelligence--with the top 10 contract programs representing less than 30% of revenue for fiscal 2012. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past three fiscal years, with adjusted EBITDA margins at or above the 11% area, better than SRA's peer group due to a large portion of fixed-price contracts, cost management, and effective bid proposal pricing. As of June 30, 2012, backlog represented more than 2x last-12-month revenues, providing visibility over the intermediate term. Additionally, SRA's historical recompete win rate is more than 80% for each of the past three fiscal years, which bolsters revenue visibility. We anticipate that SRA's adjusted leverage will increase to about 6.3x currently, from 6x at June 30, 2012, due to the loss of its FDIC contract. Given Standard & Poor's expectations for revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentages over the next year, we believe meaningful improvement in credit measures would likely involve debt repayment. The company repaid $140 million of its term loan facility during fiscal 2012, using cash on hand and FOCF generated during the year. With minimal capital expenditure requirements, and good working capital management, we expect the company to continue to generate positive FOCF, using a significant portion for debt reduction, leading to some improvement in credit metrics over the next year. Liquidity SRA's sources of cash provide "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include minimal cash on hand of $4 million at June 30, 2012, positive FOCF generation, and availability under the company's $100 million revolver. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments, and annual capital expenditures of about 1% of revenues annually. The senior secured term loan matures in 2018 and the senior unsecured notes mature in 2019. Other relevant aspects of SRA's liquidity in our view are: -- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12-24 months; -- Net sources are likely to be positive in the near term, even if adjusted EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%; and -- Material acquisitions are not incorporated into our current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SRA published on Oct. 1, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting our view that the loss of its largest contract would cause the company's already high debt leverage to remain elevated, as a result of a lower EBITDA base. We expect the company to maintain consistent profitability and to continue to generate positive FOCF. We would consider an outlook revision to stable if the company can demonstrate that the loss of its FDIC contract does not affect its ability to retain its existing contracts and successfully bid and win contracts with both existing and new customers and if leverage declines back to the 6x level. We could lower the rating if the competitive bidding environment leads to the loss of additional material contracts, or if it faces margin pressures, which erode SRA's EBITDA base, leading to leverage approaching 7x. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012 -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed, Recovery Ratings Unchanged; Outlook Action To From SRA International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B B Recovery Rating 3 3 Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.