#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P puts European synthetic CDOs on watch after April run

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We have reviewed the ratings on all European transaction in the 	
monthly Global SROC Report.	
     -- We have taken various rating actions on 37 synthetic CDO tranches.	
     -- All the transactions are European synthetic CDO transactions.	
    	
     May 24 - After running its month-end SROC (synthetic rated
overcollateralization) figures, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took
various credit rating actions on 37 European synthetic collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) tranches.	
  	
Specifically, we have: 	
     -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; 	
     -- Placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on 12 tranches;	
     -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; and	
     -- Affirmed our ratings on 21 tranches.	
  	
For the full list of rating actions see "European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch 	
Actions After Running April 2012 Month-End SROC Figures." 	
 	
The SROC levels for the ratings placed on CreditWatch negative fell below 100% 	
during the April 2012 month-end run. We will publish these SROC figures in the 	
SROC report covering April 2012, which is imminent. The Global SROC Report 	
provides SROC and other performance metrics on over 800 individual CDO 	
tranches. 	
	
For those transactions where our September 2009 criteria (see "Update To 	
Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic 	
CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009) are not applicable, we have run our 	
analysis on the appropriate Evaluator models (versions 2.7 and 4.1).	
	
For the transactions where our September 2009 criteria apply, our analysis has 	
been run on Evaluator version 6.0. For transactions run on version 6.0, the 	
ratings list includes the top obligor and industry test SROCs at the current 	
rating level. The "largest obligor default test" assesses whether a CDO 	
tranche has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand specified combinations 	
of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the assets, with a flat 	
recovery of 5%. The "largest industry default test" assesses whether the CDO 	
tranche rated 'AAA' to 'AA-' has sufficient credit enhancement to withstand 	
the default of all obligors in the transaction's largest industry, with a flat 	
recovery of 17%.	
	
In addition, we have affirmed our ratings on the tranches for which credit 	
enhancement is, in our opinion, still at a level consistent with their current 	
ratings.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report are available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Synthetic CDO CreditWatch Actions After Running April 2012 	
Month-End SROC Figures, May 24, 2012	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, Feb. 12, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO 	
Surveillance, Sept. 30, 2010	
     -- Revised Methodology For Deriving Recovery Rates For U.S. CMBS Held In 	
Global CDO Transactions, June 24, 2010	
     -- CDO Spotlight: What Is A Synthetic CDO?, April 30, 2010	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009	
     -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, 	
March 7, 2005

