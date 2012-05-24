FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates EquiPower Resources Holdings prelim 'BB'
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates EquiPower Resources Holdings prelim 'BB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 24 - Overview	
     -- Power project EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC is refinancing its 	
senior secured bank loan due 2018 and revolver due 2016 with new first- and 	
second-lien term loan facilities. EquiPower is adding the 578 megawatt (MW) 	
natural gas-fired Liberty plant to the portfolio and restructuring existing 	
hedges that eliminate material natural gas basis risk.	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB' issue rating and '1' recovery 	
score to EquiPower's proposed $685 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and 	
our preliminary 'BB' issue rating and '3' recovery score to the proposed $200 	
million second-lien term loan due 2019.	
     -- The stable outlook on the new debt reflects fairly stable cash flow 	
through 2014 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects 	
thereafter given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal plant 	
capacity.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned it preliminary 	
'BB' rating to power generation project EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC's 	
proposed $685 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $90 million revolving 	
credit facility due 2017. We also assigned our preliminary 'BB' rating to 	
EquiPower's proposed $200 million second-lien term loan due 2019. The rating 	
on the two liens is the same due to cross-default provisions. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
The preliminary '1' recovery rating on the first-lien term loan and revolver 	
indicates expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery if a default 	
occurs, and the '3' preliminary recovery rating on the second-lien term loan 	
indicates a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery.	
	
We affirmed our 'BB-' ratings on EquiPower's existing senior secured term loan 	
due 2018 and senior secured revolver due 2016, but revised the outlook to 	
positive from negative due to the potential to be taken out with new debt. 	
	
Rationale	
EquiPower is refinancing its debt and adding the 578 megawatt (MW) 	
combined-cycle Liberty plant in the PJM Interconnection region into the 	
portfolio, which will now total 2,382 MW. The project will use proceeds plus 	
cash to retire its existing senior secured debt, retire debt at the acquired 	
Liberty plant, and restructure hedges to eliminate natural gas basis risk. 	
Debt is repaid from capacity, hedge, and energy market revenues, with 	
repayment accelerated by cash flow sweeps. 	
	
The 'BB' rating results from having an overall competitive portfolio of 	
natural gas-fired power plants operating in the New England Independent System 	
Operator region (ISO) and now in the PJM Interconnection market with the 	
addition of the 578 MW Liberty plant. We also believe that the projected debt 	
burden at maturity of about $225 per kilowatt (kW) on a consolidated basis 	
under our rated case assumptions, is likely refinanceable at reasonable terms. 	
However, while the Liberty addition brings some cash flow diversity, it 	
provides nearly one-half of consolidated cash flow from 2012 to 2020. Also, 	
initial debt per MW after the refinancing and with the favorable Liberty 	
addition rises to $409 per kW from $291 per kW without Liberty. 	
	
On the energy side, the portfolio benefits from various hedges at all of the 	
plants, except the Mass Power peaker plant. Parent Energy Capital Partners 	
guarantees a minimum energy gross margin at Liberty through 2015. The 	
portfolio also benefits from the current market dynamics of coal-to-gas 	
switching and the planned retirement of 14,000 MW of coal units in PJM by 2015 	
that is helping to improve market heat rates. However, cash flow is highly 	
exposed to volatile commodity markets on the unhedged portfolio.	
	
On the capacity side, EquiPower benefits from known capacity prices in PJM and 	
New England ISO through mid-2016. Capacity revenue represents more than 50% of 	
cash available for debt service through 2018 under our conservative 	
assumptions. We assume ISO New England auction results come in at the 	
administratively set floor price through 2017 and PJM capacity auction results 	
relevant to Liberty are $125 MW-day.   	
	
The 'BB' debt rating reflects these risks:	
     -- Exposure to merchant power markets. 	
     -- Limited geographic and fuel diversity, with assets based in New 	
England and PJM running on natural gas. 	
     -- Exposure to hedge losses for operational underperformance. 	
     -- Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating heat rates and 	
spark spreads. 	
     -- Refinancing risk in 2018 at debt leverage of around $225 per kW at 	
maturity in 2018 under our case, including a fully drawn revolver. 	
     -- The limited risk that the Connecticut Generators Tax reducing cash 	
flow could be extended beyond the June 30, 2013 sunset date. No legislation 	
has been introduced to extend this tax. 	
	
The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'BB' rating.	
     -- Merchant exposure is mitigated with investment-grade counterparty 	
hedges for a large share of generation in 2013 and 2014. The parent guarantees 	
a minimum margin floor at Liberty from 2013 to 2015.	
     -- Capacity prices are known until mid-2016 in PJM and New England. While 	
capacity prices are unpredictable, regulators will sooner or later develop a 	
methodology that stabilizes the price at levels that attract investment. 	
     -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep reduces refinance risk, although it is 	
paid after income tax-related distributions to equity. 	
     -- The non-peaking plant is only about 10 years old and with good 	
operations and overall good technology. Some Lake Road and Milford Alstom 	
units have had problems, but were upgraded and present low risk. 	
	
Key assumptions in our financial forecast are use of our current natural gas 	
price deck for corporates ($2 per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, $3.50 in 	
2014, and thereafter rising with inflation), PJM capacity prices of $125 	
MW-day and New England ISO capacity floor prices beyond completed auction 	
periods. Debt coverage service ratios in this case range from 1.13x in 2013 to 	
2.88x in 2018, on a consolidated debt basis. 	
	
Liquidity	
Liquidity is limited to a debt service reserve covering 12 months principal 	
and interest, funded from cash, backed by the revolver, or backed with a bank 	
letter of credit. EquiPower can increase the revolver another $50 million 	
subject to a rating affirmation, but may not be able to actually secure such 	
an increase. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on the new debt reflects fairly steady cash flow through 	
2014 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects thereafter 	
given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal capacity. An 	
upgrade would require a big and sustainable improvement in merchant market 	
prices that would reduce refinance risk to below $100/kW. A downgrade is 	
possible if events occur that lead to confidence in debt at maturities being 	
greater than about $250 per kW--such as lower-than-expected spark spreads or 	
operational performance, or higher operating and maintenance costs. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
New Ratings	
	
EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC	
$685 mil 1st-lien term loan due 2018     BB(prelim)/Stable	
 Recovery rating                         1	
$90 mil revolving credit fac due 2017    BB(prelim)/Stable	
 Recovery rating                         1	
$200 mil 2nd-lien term loan due 2019     BB(prelim)/Stable	
 Recovery rating                         3	
	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised/Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                                         To               From	
Senior secured                           BB-/Positive     BB-/Negative	
 Recovery rating                         1	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
