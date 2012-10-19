FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: AT&T ratings not affected by pension funding plan
October 19, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: AT&T ratings not affected by pension funding plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Dallas-based telecommunications provider AT&T Inc. 
(A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's plans to partially fund its
approximate $10.2 billion net unfunded pension obligation through a $9.5 billion
contribution of AT&T Mobility II LLC preferred equity. AT&T Mobility II LLC is
the holding company for AT&T's wireless business. The contribution of preferred
equity requires U.S. Department of Labor approval.

Standard & Poor's does not anticipate ascribing any equity credit to the 
preferred instrument. While the preferred stock does not have a stated 
maturity, it has a put option in the seventh year, and therefore we view its 
permanence as insufficient to assign equity credit under our criteria.

Nevertheless, we do not expect the transaction to have a meaningful effect on 
AT&T's key credit measures, including our adjusted leverage, which was about 
2.5x as of June 30, 2012. Our debt calculation was about $108.6 billion as of 
the second quarter, which includes $25.2 billion of adjustments for unfunded 
pensions and other postretirement obligations (OPEBs), on a tax-adjusted 
basis. Pro forma for the transaction, we would expect the unfunded balance to 
be around $19.1 billion, primarily consisting of the unfunded OPEBs. However, 
since we would view the hybrid instrument as 100% debt-like, this would 
increase our debt amount by about $3.3 billion, with resultant leverage of 
around 2.6x. We do note that the transaction will benefit AT&T's cash flow in 
the near term through accelerated recognition of tax benefits, which would 
have otherwise accrued over time through normal pension contributions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
