FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 16
basis points (bps) yesterday to 226 bps, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 9 bps to 690 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 16 bps
to 158 bps, 'A' widened by 17 bps to 197 bps, and 'BBB' expanded by 16 bps to
273 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 8 bps to 493 bps, 'B' expanded by 7 bps to
725 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 18 bps to 1,119 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions expanded by 15 bps to 315 bps, banks 	
expanded by 12 bps to 357 bps, industrials widened by 15 bps to 322 bps, 	
utilities widened by 17 bps to 231 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 13 	
bps to 361 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 204 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 	
average of 663 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 730 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.