#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates CFG Holdings proposed notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- CFG Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary CFG Finance LLC (unrated) are 
issuing notes, which will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by CFG 
Holdings' parent, affiliate, and existing and future subsidiaries.
     -- We are assigning a 'B' rating to the proposed issuance of up to $178 
million seven-year senior secured notes, reflecting the consolidated group's 
creditworthiness.
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' counterparty credit rating on CFG Holdings, 
reflecting its status as a non-operating holding company.
     -- The positive outlook on the counterparty credit rating reflects CFG 
Holdings' improved profitability, cash flow generation, and asset quality and 
our view that the company might maintain this trend in 2013.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
long-term rating to the up to $178 million seven-year senior secured notes to 
be co-issued by CFG Holdings Ltd. (CFGLTD) and its Delaware-based subsidiary 
CFG Finance LLC (not rated), subject to receiving final documentation.

We are also affirming our 'B-' counterparty credit rating on CFGLTD. The 
outlook is positive.

Rationale
Our rating on the proposed notes is based on an unconditional and irrevocable 
guarantee by Caribbean Financial Group Holdings L.P. (parent company), by 
Caribbean Financial Group Inc. (affiliate of CFGLTD), and by CFGLTD's 
subsidiaries:
     -- Island Finance Trinidad & Tobago Ltd. (operating subsidiary),
     -- CaribFin LLC (operating subsidiary),
     -- Financiera El Sol S.A. (operating subsidiary),
     -- CFG NA Holdings B.V. (subsidiary), 
     -- Island Finance (Bonaire) N.V. (operating subsidiary),
     -- Island Finance (Curacao) N.V. (operating subsidiary),
     -- Island Finance (Sint Maarten) N.V. (operating subsidiary),
     -- CFG Aruba Holdings N.V. (subsidiary),and
     -- Island Finance (Aruba) N.V. (operating subsidiary).

All of them, jointly and severally with each other, guarantee the full and 
punctual payment of the notes.

The rating assigned to the notes reflects the creditworthiness of the 
consolidated operating subsidiaries. The rating is limited by the highly 
concentrated funding structure of the group, its current unfavorable maturity 
profile, and its modest profitability despite its focus on consumer lending. 
The satisfactory market position in each of the markets where the subsidiaries 
operate, the adequate consolidated asset quality for its profile, and solid 
capitalization metrics are positive credit factors. The counterparty credit 
rating on CFGLTD is one notch lower than the notes rating to reflect its 
status as a non-operating holding company.

CFGLTD is a holding company that offers unsecured personal loans to low- and 
middle-income customers through its subsidiaries located in the Caribbean 
(Aruba, Curacao, Saint Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago) and Panama. Though 
the company faces competition from consumer-oriented banks and nonbank finance 
companies, in our opinion, it's well positioned thanks to its long-track 
record of operations in the region and wide branch network under the "Island 
Finance" and "El Sol" brands. We believe the company has a satisfactory market 
position based on its loan portfolio, which holds about 2% of total consumer 
loans in Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, more than 11% in the former 
Netherland Antilles, and nearly 17% in Aruba.

We consider CFGLTD's funding structure as its major rating weakness, since it 
is highly concentrated and undermines its financial flexibility. CFGLTD relies 
on a single funding source, a revolving credit facility from a commercial 
bank, which matures in March 2013, causing a significant maturity gap in the 
balance sheet, since the loan portfolio has a 45-month average maturity. 
CFGLTD plans to use the proceeds from the notes to pay down its existing 
credit line as well as transaction fees and expenses. In addition, the company 
plans to obtain a new $25 million facility. Although this would slightly 
diversify the company's funding structure, it would remain highly concentrated 
compared with that of most of its peers. Although we normally view market debt 
as riskier than bank debt, if the company is able to place the issuance with 
the desired term of seven years, the balance sheet will be better matched with 
the loan portfolio, in our view. We also think refinancing risk would be 
mitigated in the medium term. In addition, paying down the current bank 
facility might provide financial flexibility to CFGLTD, as it will allow it to 
obtain funding from local sources.

As we had expected, a higher net interest margin, lower loan loss provisions, 
and the absence of nonrecurring charges have improved CFGLTD's profitability. 
As of June 30, 2012, return on average assets and revenues stood at 4.9% and 
19.4%, respectively, up from 3.9% and 16.3% as of June 30, 2011. Nonetheless, 
we view these profitability metrics as moderate for consumer finance, and 
below that of its rated peers'. Under current market conditions, we do not 
expect further impairments of goodwill or the divestiture of any subsidiaries 
that could weaken CFGLTD's bottom-line results.

CFGLTD's adjusted capitalization and internal capital generation have 
improved. In our opinion, the company's capitalization levels are solid and 
sufficient to cover unexpected losses and support its growth. As of June 30, 
2012, adjusted capitalization (measured as adjusted total equity to adjusted 
assets) was nearly 32.6%, up from 28.5% for the same quarter in 2011, and 
total debt to equity was 1.3x. Because we expect moderate growth of its loan 
portfolio, a positive trend in its internal capital generation, and no 
dividend payments, we also expect the company's capitalization ratios to 
continue improving gradually.

We consider CFGLTD's loan performance to be satisfactory. In our opinion, the 
company has good credit risk management practices and tools for portfolio 
monitoring and reporting. Although the company's nonperforming loan ratio has 
remained relatively stable, net charge-offs decreased as a result of the 
divestiture of the Mexican operation and the centralization of the recovery 
functions. Contractual delinquencies (loans more than 60 days past-due) 
represented 11.7% of the portfolio at the end of the second quarter of 2012, 
while loans more than 90 days past-due 5.1%, with a 94.5% reserve coverage. 
Net charge-offs accounted for 3.9% of the portfolio at the end of 2011 (down 
from 7.1% in 2010), and 3.9% as of June 2012.

Outlook
The positive outlook on CFGLTD's counterparty credit rating reflects the 
improvement in its financial performance, cash flow generation, and asset 
quality since 2011, and our view that the company might maintain this trend in 
2013. We expect moderate growth of the company's loan portfolio in the next 
two years, no deterioration of its asset quality, and a gradual strengthening 
of adjusted capitalization.

We could upgrade the company if it maintains the current trend in its 
profitability and asset quality metrics and cash flow generation in next 12 
months. Improved financial flexibility and the diversification of its funding 
sources could also be positive for the ratings.

On the other hand, an increase in nonperforming loans, a sustained decrease in 
profitability or capitalization, or unfavorable financing conditions that 
increase refinancing risk in the short-term, could have a negative impact on 
the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- CFG Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiaries Outlook Revised To Positive, 'B-' 
Rating Affirmed, Aug. 24, 2012
     -- Group Methodology (Guarantees), April 22, 2009
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 
17, 2009
     -- Criteria For Reliance On Upstream Guarantees Modified In Response To 
Legal Reforms In Latin America, Oct. 25, 2005
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
     -- Finance Company Ratios, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CFG Holdings Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             B-/Positive/--     

New Rating
CFG Holdings Ltd./CFG Finance LLC
 Seven-year senior secured notes        B                  

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
