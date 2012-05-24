FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of Quebec
May 24, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Province of Quebec

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 24 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA-' Long-term and 'F1+' Short-term
ratings on senior unsecured obligations of the Province of Quebec, 	
Canada, including:	
	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';	
--Local currency long-term rating at 'AA-';	
--Long-term issuer rating at 'AA-';	
--Short-term issuer rating at 'F1+';	
--Short-term commercial paper at 'F1+'.	
	
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' Long-term and 'F1+' Short-term ratings on 	
senior unsecured debt of Financement-Quebec, in conjunction with the increase in	
the aggregate maximum outstanding amount under its medium term note programme to	
C$22 billion from C$18 billion, including:	
	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';	
--Local currency long-term rating at 'AA-';	
--Long-term issuer rating at 'AA-'; 	
--Short-term issuer rating at 'F1+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable.	
	
SECURITY	
	
Senior unsecured obligations are direct and unconditional obligations of the 	
province to which the province's full faith and credit is pledged. Commercial 	
paper notes are promissory notes ranking equally with Quebec's other 	
unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness.	
	
For Financement-Quebec, payment of debt service is unconditionally guaranteed by	
the Province from the consolidated revenue fund.	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
--HIGH DEBT: Debt levels are high and growing as the province progresses on a 	
multi-year plan to return to fiscal balance. Debt management is strong and 	
centralized, and the province maintains ample access to liquidity for both 	
operations and debt service requirements.	
	
--COMMITMENT TO BALANCE: The province has a demonstrated commitment to achieving	
fiscal equilibrium, with continuing progress returning to balance since the 	
recession. During the decade prior to the last recession, the province made 	
steady progress reducing its debt burden.	
	
--FISCAL FLEXIBILITY: Continued fiscal flexibility provided by conservative 	
revenue forecasts, tax rate flexibility and success in controlling spending are 	
enabling the province to stay on track toward achieving fiscal balance in fiscal	
2014. Achieving spending targets will pose the greatest challenge despite 	
progress to date.	
	
--DIVERSE ECONOMY: The economy is large and diverse, and has returned to growth 	
since the recession. Vulnerabilities include exchange rate movements, export 	
dependence on U.S. markets, and a significant manufacturing sector.	
	
--SOVEREIGNTY MOVEMENT REMAINS: The sovereignty movement has posed uncertainty 	
in the past although is not a current issue.	
	
--FINANCEMENT-QUEBEC'S RATING LINKED TO PROVINCE: The rating for 	
Financement-Quebec reflects the credit strength of the province.	
	
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION	
	
Inability to achieve a return to budgetary balance and resumption of debt burden	
reduction by the province's fiscal year (FY) 2014 target.	
	
CREDIT PROFILE:	
	
The province's Long-term 'AA-' rating and Short-term 'F1+' ratings are based on 	
its careful financial management, a demonstrated commitment, albeit temporarily 	
suspended, to achieving fiscal balance and reduced debt, a diversified economy, 	
and ample market access to liquidity for operations and debt service. 	
	
The rating level is tempered by the province's high and rising debt burden. 	
However, the province has achieved considerable success since the recession in 	
implementing a multiyear plan to return to fiscal balance by fiscal 2014, and it	
benefits from a decade of actions prior to the downturn to lower its debt 	
burden. These factors lend credibility to the province's multiyear goals of 	
achieving balance and resuming debt burden reduction, and underlie Fitch's 	
affirmation at the 'AA-' level and Stable Outlook. 	
	
Prior to the 2008 - 2009 recession, successive governments over more than a 	
decade took steps to lower the burden of debt, including balancing budgets and 	
setting aside reserves, including the Generations Fund, a reserve for debt 	
reduction, funded at about C$4.3 billion in fiscal 2012. The recession prompted 	
revisions to the 1996 Balanced Budget Act and a return to deficit borrowing as 	
the province undertook wide-ranging stimulus measures. However, the government's	
fiscal 2010 budget articulated a comprehensive, multi-year approach to return to	
budget balance by fiscal 2014, and has remained on track since then.	
	
The province's debt levels are high, with outstanding gross debt, including debt	
of consolidated entities and pension liabilities, of C$183.8 billion in fiscal 	
2012, equal to approximately 54.9% of GDP. Debt service consumes 11.4% of fiscal	
2012 budgetary revenues, a high but manageable level. Much of the current debt 	
burden stems from accumulated deficits built over prior decades, amounting to 	
C$117.7 billion in fiscal 2012, or 35.1% of GDP. Total public sector debt, at 	
C$248.6 billion, equals 74.2% of GDP. The government forecasts that gross debt 	
will begin to decline in fiscal 2014, and its debt burden target includes 	
achieving gross debt to GDP of 45% and accumulated deficit to GDP of 17%, in 	
fiscal 2026.	
	
In its fiscal 2010 budget, the government laid out a four-year framework to 	
return to balance by fiscal 2014. Although economic and revenue recovery has 	
been more uneven than provincial forecasts, and the province has benefited from 	
unexpected one-time receipts, notably the federal government's compensation for 	
sales tax harmonization, the province has remained close to the path laid out in	
the fiscal 2010 budget. Revenue initiatives in the form of phased-in sales tax 	
increases, a health care contribution, and higher planned levies intended for 	
the Generations Fund, reflect the province's tax rate flexibility. Program 	
spending growth, which historically had often exceeded revenue growth, has been 	
lowered considerably. 	
	
The fiscal 2013 budget, tabled in March 2012, showed fiscal 2012 estimated 	
results better than expected. Budgetary revenues of C$65.5 billion were 4.6% 	
higher than fiscal 2011 and 0.3% over the original budget a year before. 	
Although revenue performance exceeded targets due in part to tax rate increases 	
included in the framework, actual economic performance was less robust than 	
expected. Year-over-year growth in total budgetary expenditures was held to 	
2.5%, the result of broad spending control measures included in the framework. 	
The resulting budgetary deficit, prior to Generations Fund deposits, was under 	
C$2.5 billion, compared to a target of C$2.9 billion a year earlier.	
	
The budget for fiscal 2013, which began on April 1, forecasts a considerably 	
diminished year-end budgetary deficit of C$589 million, prior to Generations 	
Fund deposits. Budgetary revenues grow 5.9%, to C$69.4 billion, while budgetary 	
expenditures grow 3%. The province will benefit from an estimated C$733 million 	
in federal compensation for sales tax harmonization, with another C$1.5 billion 	
expected in fiscal 2014. Spending control measures remain in place, with health 	
care and education spending rising at a higher rate even as other program 	
spending categories rise more slowly or see reductions. At present the province 	
assumes a modest, C$1 billion surplus in fiscal 2014, which would be deposited 	
to the Generations Fund. Risks to the plan include achieving economic and 	
revenue performance targets given broader macroeconomic uncertainties and the 	
slow pace of economic recovery and maintaining progress on controlling spending.	
	
The province has a large and diverse economy, albeit historically slower-growing	
and less wealthy than the Canadian average. Quebec avoided the severe 	
recessionary weakness experienced by some of its trading partners, although the 	
slow, uneven recovery since then and broader macroeconomic risks, continue to 	
slow the pace of growth. Real GDP rose 1.7% in 2011 on a preliminary basis and 	
is forecast to rise 1.5% and 1.9% in 2012 and 2013, respectively, considerably 	
below the growth rates expected a year earlier. Labor market gains have 	
continued; the unemployment rate fell to 7.8% in 2011 from 8.5% two years 	
earlier, but is forecast to remain near 8% through 2013. The province forecasts 	
continued job creation through 2013, though at a more moderate level than in 	
2011. After a slow post-recession rebound, exports are expected to perform 	
better in 2012 and 2013, driven largely by the gradual improvements in the U.S. 	
economy. 	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

