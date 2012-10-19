FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Energisa ratings unaffected by announcement
October 19, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Energisa ratings unaffected by announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and
outlook on Brazilian electric utility company Energisa S.A. 
(BB/Stable/--; brAA-/Stable/--) are not affected by the utility's announcement
of an expression of interest in acquiring an interest in Grupo Rede Energia (not
rated) in partnership with Companhia Paranaense de Energia-COPEL (not rated). In
our view, an expression of interest does not imply an imminent acquisition,
given that other parties have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)
to acquire Rede. Nevertheless, given Energisa's announcement, we will continue
to monitor the situation closely.

