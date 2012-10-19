FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Enersis SA 'BBB+' rating
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Enersis SA 'BBB+' rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated 
utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary Endesa S.A. 
to negative from stable following downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the ratings on
both companies.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based 
Enersis S.A., which is mostly owned (60.6%) by Endesa S.A. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue 
to enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic 
conditions in most of the countries it operates in.
     -- We could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's 
indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates, which could put pressure on 
Enersis to upstream greater amounts of cash and, in turn, hurt its credit 
metrics and financial flexibility. We could also lower the ratings on Enersis 
and its 60%-owned subsidiary, Endesa Chile, if we believe that Enel SpA's 
support to Endesa S.A. has declined, therefore making Endesa S.A. more reliant 
on its subsidiaries.

Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
issuer credit rating on Chile-based electricity provider Enersis S.A. The 
outlook remains stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Enersis reflect the company's satisfactory business risk 
profile that result from the strong creditworthiness of its Chilean 
investments, its solid competitive position in most of the countries it 
operates in, and the favorable trends for electricity demand in the region. 
The rating also reflects the company's modest financial risk profile, which is 
based on its solid credit metrics, strong liquidity, and financial 
flexibility. Partially offsetting these factors are the deterioration of the 
credit quality of Spain-based Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 
60.6% of Enersis; the higher risk of Enersis' non-Chilean investments; and the 
exposure of its 60%-owned subsidiary, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. 
(BBB+/Stable/--), to droughts, since hydropower represent about 60% of its 
installed capacity. 

On an individual basis and as a holding company with no operations, Enersis' 
cash flow strongly depends on the financial performance of its subsidiaries 
and their capacity to upstream cash. As a result, its debtholders are subject 
to certain level of structural subordination. However, we rate Enersis' senior 
unsecured debt the same as the corporate credit rating because we expect that 
in a distress scenario there would be enough funds at its 99% owned 
subsidiary, Chilectra S.A. (not rated), for Enersis' individual debtholders to 
achieve a significant level of recovery. 

Enersis indirectly owns about 14,900 megawatts of electricity. And each year, 
it generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh and distributes 
approximately 70,000 GWh of electricity to about 14 million customers in 
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The company directly holds its 
investments in electricity distribution and indirectly holds those in power 
generation through its 60% ownership interest in Endesa Chile Overseas Co. 
(not rated). Spain-based electricity utility Endesa S.A. owns 60.6% of 
Enersis. Enel SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Italy's largest vertically integrated 
utility, owns 92% of Endesa S.A.

Liquidity
We consider Enersis' liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the company had 
consolidated cash reserves and short-term investments of $1.5 billion and 
short-term debt maturities of $1 billion. In addition, the company had large 
committed unused bank lines of credit of $905 million, and it enjoys very good 
access to credit markets that enhances its financial flexibility.

Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following 
assumptions:
     -- The liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the 
next two years; 
     -- The liquidity sources will exceed uses and there will be sufficient 
covenant headroom, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and 
     -- The company maintains a relatively good access to credit markets and 
conservative financial risk management. 

We believe that Enersis will likely continue generating consolidated fund from 
operation in excess of $2.7 billion in 2012 and 2013, which will allow it to 
finance capital expenditures of $1 billion to $1.4 billion, annual debt 
maturities of $1.1 billion in 2012 and $900 million in 2013, and to distribute 
dividends. 

We also believe that the approximately $8 billion proposed capital increase in 
July 2012, which is still subject to shareholder approval, could further 
strengthen Enersis' liquidity. Endesa S.A. announced that it would participate 
in the capital increase by transferring its minority equity holdings in 12 
companies that it directly owns in Latin America's electricity sector, which 
are currently being valued by independent experts. If the capital increase is 
approved, the minority shareholders would have to provide a significant amount 
of cash (about $3 billion) in order to maintain their 40% equity stake in 
Enersis. However, we expect that Enersis will use a large portion of those 
funds to expand its businesses within Latin America in the next few years.

According to the information the company has provided, Enersis is in 
compliance with, and has adequate room under, the financial covenants included 
in its debt instruments. The main covenants include debt to EBITDA ratio, 
interest coverage ratio, and minimum net worth.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue to 
enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic 
conditions in most of the countries it operates in. We expect that these 
factors will allow the company to continue generating solid credit metrics and 
strong cash flow to finance capital expenditures and dividends, while 
maintaining a total adjusted consolidated debt to EBITDA below 2x. 

Factors regarding the company's constrain any potential rating upgrade. 
However, we could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's 
indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates. This could put pressure on Enersis 
to upstream greater amounts of cash, which in turn would hurt its credit 
metrics and financial flexibility. We could also lower the ratings on Enersis 
and its 60%-owned subsidiary, Endesa Chile, if we believe that Enel SpA's 
support to Endesa S.A. has declined, therefore making Endesa S.A. more reliant 
on its subsidiaries.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Enersis S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/--     
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.