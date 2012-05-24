TEXT-S&P rates Ferrara Candy Co prelim 'B'

May 24 - Overview -- U.S.-based Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. and Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. (B/Stable/--) plan to merge to form Ferrara Candy Co. (Ferrara). As part of the transaction, existing shareholders (including majority owner Catterton Partners) will invest approximately $330 million of additional equity into the newly merged entity. -- We have assigned our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Ferrara, and assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed $425 million senior secured term loan facility due 2019. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures pro forma for the merger will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co., a company that will be formed from the pending merger of Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. and Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. The outlook is stable. We expect the merger to close in June 2012. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to Ferrara's proposed $425 million senior secured term loan facility. The preliminary recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan will be issued at the operating company level through its Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc. subsidiary. The company is also seeking to issue a $125 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving loan facility (unrated) due 2017. All ratings are subject to review of final documentation. We understand that Ferrara will receive about $330 million of additional equity from existing shareholders, including majority owner Catterton Partners. We will withdraw all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, including the issue-level ratings, once the merger has closed and all outstanding debt is repaid. Pro forma for the transaction close, we estimate that the company will have about $435 million of reported debt outstanding. Rationale The ratings on Ferrara Candy Co. reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Ferrara's participation in the highly competitive and fragmented nonchocolate confectionary industry, limited international presence, and volatility of raw material costs. We believe the company will benefit from its scale, enabling it to leverage existing supplier and customer relationships to reduce costs, in addition to potential merger synergies. The portfolio of branded products will include legacy Farley's & Sathers brands (including Brach's, Trolli, Bob's, Now and Later, and Sathers) and Ferrara Pan's brands (Lemonhead, Black Forest, Atomic FireBall, among others). The combined entity will be highly leveraged. We estimate the company's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA (before merger synergies) is close to 5.5x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt to be about 7% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Both leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are within our range of indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which include leverage above 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%. However, it is our opinion that Ferrara will likely absorb its merger and integration-related costs, in addition to synergies, over the next 12-18 months, which would allow for improvement in these ratios. Ferrara estimates that post-merger it will be the third-largest player, behind significantly larger competitors Mars and The Hershey Co. (A/Stable/A-1), within the fragmented and highly competitive U.S. nonchocolate confectionery industry. Historically, Farley's & Sathers has grown through acquisitions by targeting "orphan" brands divested from larger companies. Ferrara Pan has grown organically since its inception. We estimate no brand will represent more than one-quarter of combined total company sales. While not an area of expansion for the company, nonbranded sources such as private label, co-packing, and bulk items, will comprise about one-third of sales, with the other two-thirds from branded products. We believe the company will lack geographic diversity, as essentially all sales occur in the U.S., but the company will have good distribution nationally. We don't expect significant customer or supplier concentration, and believe there will be opportunities to cross-sell products to new customers. In addition, we believe the industry is susceptible to commodity cost volatility. Sugar and corn syrup are key components of Ferrara's products and make up about 30% of raw material purchases. Increases in sugar and corn prices have pressured margins over the last several quarters at both Farley's & Sathers and Ferrara Pan. Both companies have historically compensated for cost inflation through price increases or other cost reduction strategies. Farley's & Sathers and Ferrara Pan have each taken steps to streamline costs to offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs, especially for fuel and gelatin. We expect Ferrara Candy Co.'s credit metrics to deteriorate slightly over 2012 because of integration costs, but we expect the company to reduce borrowings over 2013 with debt reduction and EBITDA improvement, primarily from synergies, most of which we expect to be realized in 2013. Our base-case scenario assumptions include: -- A net sales increase by a low-single-digit percentage rate during the next year primarily from price increases initiated in late 2011 and early 2012. -- EBITDA margins of roughly 10% in fiscal 2012, which is essentially unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of fiscal 2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that pricing increases will be offset by integration costs through 2012. -- We expect EBITDA margin improvement of about 250 basis points in 2013 as the company recognizes synergies and reduces costs. -- We estimate that the company will not generate discretionary cash flow in 2012 because of transaction and integration costs, but will likely generate at least $30 million of cash flow in 2013. -- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce debt by the end of 2013. -- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next 12 months. -- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate. Liquidity We believe Ferrara will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following information and assumptions: -- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have a zero cash balance. Working capital needs will initially be funded with net proceeds from the term loan and integration costs will be covered by ABL borrowings. We expect the company to end fiscal 2012 with a nominal cash balance and about $100 million of availability on its $125 million ABL due 2019. -- We estimate about $4.2 million of annual amortization on the term loan beginning in 2013. -- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months. -- The proposed credit agreement does not include financial maintenance covenants. However, there is a proposed springing fixed charge covenant on the ABL that we do not expect to be triggered during the next 12-24 months. -- We expect the company to have significant capital expenditures of about $40 million in 2012 from integration and maintenance costs. We expect capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million in 2013. -- We assume the company will generate cash flow from operations of at least $20 million in 2012 and $50 million in 2013. Recovery analysis The preliminary issue-level rating assigned to Ferrara's $435 million senior secured term loan facility is 'B', with a recovery rating of '4' indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect leverage will approach 5.5x by fiscal year-end 2012, because of ABL borrowings to cover merger and integration-related costs. However, we believe the company will apply its excess free cash flow towards debt reduction beginning in 2013 as cash flow improves from merger-related synergies. We would consider a downgrade if the company faces operating challenges, which results in leverage trending near 6.5x. We estimate this could result from flat sales growth and margin erosion of more than 100 basis points from fiscal 2012, either from a loss of a customer or raw materials inflation. Although unlikely over the near term, we would consider an upgrade if the company demonstrates consistent operating performance and reduces debt leverage closer to 4x, and maintains a financial policy consistent with a higher rating. We estimate this could result from EBITDA margin expansion of about 250 basis points (primarily from synergies) and flat sales growth compared with fiscal 2012. Ratings List Preliminary Ratings Assigned Ferrara Candy Co. Corporate credit rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc. Senior secured $425 mil. term loan due 2019 B(prelim) Recovery rating 4(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.