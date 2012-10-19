TEXT-S&P affirms Empresa Nacional de Electricidad 'BBB+' rating

Overview -- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary, Endesa S.A., to negative from stable following the downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the ratings on both companies. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based Enersis S.A., which is owned by Endesa S.A. -- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (Endesa Chile), which is owned by Enersis S.A. -- The stable outlook on Endesa Chile reflects our expectations that the company will continue to enjoy sound cash flow and maintain its strong credit metrics. -- A downgrade could result from a deterioration of the financial condition of the company's indirect parent, Endesa S.A. We could also downgrade Endesa Chile if its cash flow, liquidity, or financial flexibility deteriorate, which could result from severe, prolonged droughts. Rating Action On Oct 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based power generator Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile (Endesa Chile). The outlook remains stable. Rationale The 'BBB+' rating on Endesa Chile reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as modest. Endesa Chile's leading market position in the Chilean Interconnected Central System (SIC) and the favorable regulatory and pricing conditions for power generation in Chile support its satisfactory business profile. However, counteracting these factors are the company's exposure to hydrology risk (volatile water cycles) and investments in operations in lower-rated sovereigns, such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, which provide some diversity but expose the company to greater economic volatility. The company's modest financial risk profile is based on its good cash flow, moderate consolidated debt, good credit metrics, and strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The company's commercial strategy in Chile of using sale contracts with indexed prices partially mitigates the inherent volatility of its profitability and cash flow. We expect that Endesa Chile will maintain its sound cash generation and cash flow metrics, mainly as a result of favorable fundamentals for power demand in the region. Assuming a conservative annual sales growth of approximately 5% on average and normal hydrological conditions, we expect Endesa Chile to generate EBITDA of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2012 and 2013 (excluding its Brazilian operations). We also expect consolidated debt to decrease to $3.5 billion in the same period. In line with this scenario, we project consolidated funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt, FFO interest coverage, and debt-to-EBITDA ratios of at least 40%, 6x, and 1.7x, respectively. On an individual basis, we expect the company's operations in Chile to generate about $1 billion annually before interest payments. These funds, along with $200 million to $300 million received from subsidiaries (through interest payments, dividends, or capital reductions), should allow the company to cover less than $200 million of annual interest payments for the $2.0 billion debt in Chile, pay taxes, carry out annual capital expenditures of $100 million to $160 million, and distribute relatively high dividends with no significant increases in debt during 2012 and 2013. Endesa Chile is a leading power generator in Latin America through its ownership of about 14,800 megawatts of installed capacity (which includes its Brazilian operations) that generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh per year. Endesa Chile is 60% owned by Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--), a Chilean holding company with investments mainly in power generation and electricity distribution in Latin America. Enersis, in turn, is 60.6% owned by Spanish utility Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Liquidity We consider Endesa Chile's liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $331 million in consolidated cash reserves and short-term debt of $358 million. In addition, the company had about $480 million of committed unused bank lines and very good access to the markets that enhance the company's financial flexibility. We also incorporate the following factors in our base case analysis: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the next 24 months; -- The sources-to-uses ratio will still be positive and covenant headroom sufficient, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and -- Endesa Chile maintains relatively good access to credit markets, and prudent financial risk management strengthens the company's liquidity. We expect that EBITDA of approximately $2 billion, coupled with the company's cash reserves and committed bank lines, will allow Endesa Chile to maintain capital expenditures of about $500 million and finance its working capital needs and dividend payments. According to the information Endesa Chile provided, the company is in compliance with, and had adequate room under, its existing covenants. Main covenants include the debt-to-EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, and minimum net worth. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Endesa Chile will continue to benefit from the favorable economy in the region, with power demand growing between 3%-5% in the countries it operates in. We also expect that Endesa Chile will continue to enjoy sound cash flow that would allow it to internally finance capital expenditures and dividend payments in 2012 and 2013, and maintain consolidated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA levels below 2x. The credit quality of Endesa's parent, as well as country risk exposures, limit potential for an upgrade. A downgrade could result from a deterioration of the financial condition of its indirect parent, Endesa S.A., which could require Endesa Chile (and its parent Enersis) to upstream higher levels of cash, which could dampen their credit metrics and financial flexibility. We could also take rating actions on Enersis and Endesa Chile if Enel SpA is less supportive of Endesa S.A., in our view, therefore making Endesa more reliant on its subsidiaries. We could also downgrade the company if its cash flow, liquidity, or financial flexibility deteriorate, which could result from severe, prolonged droughts. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB+ Endesa Chile Overseas Co. Senior Unsecured* BBB+ *Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile. Guarantees this issue.