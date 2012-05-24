TEXT-Fitch affirms 3 classes of NationsLink Funding 1999-LTL-1

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the three remaining rated classes of NationsLink Funding Corp., series 1999-LTL-1 commercial loan pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations reflect stable asset performance due to amortization and the diversified credit tenant exposure of the pool, which mitigates the high retail concentration of the underlying collateral. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 67% (to $162.1 million from $492.5 million). Fitch has designated 12 loans (13.1% of the pool) as Loans of Concern. They include seven loans (6.8%) where the properties are vacant. However, the credit tenants continue to pay rent per the current lease terms. No loans were specially serviced as of the May 2012 remittance. Of the remaining 91 loans, 77 (75.7% of the pool) are credit tenant lease (CTL) loans, which are backed by properties with leases guaranteed by one of more than 20 different credit tenants. Approximately 47% of the loans in the pool are associated with investment grade-rated tenants. The CTL loans fully amortize and the underlying leases are co-terminus or longer than the loan terms for 90.9% of the pool. The top three major corporate investment grade-rated tenants in the pool by composition percentage are The Home Depot (11.3% of the pool; rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook), Royal Ahold N.V. (8.2%; rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook), and Delhaize (7.6%; rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook). As of May 2012 remittance, the percentage of the CTL subpool was 63.4% versus 66.8% at issuance. The composition of investment grade-rated tenants is stable. That said, the chance of future ratings volatility or negative migration due to the high concentration of retail sector corporations is a major contributor to class affirmations versus upgrades at this time. There are 14 traditional conduit loans, which comprise 24.3% of the pool. One conduit loan (1.9%) has defeased. Due to the nature of credit tenant leases, the master servicer does not provide updated financial reporting on a regular basis for a majority of the loans in the pool. As per its model, Fitch assumed net operating income (NOI) consistent with 1.00 times (x) debt service coverage on an actual basis for loans without recently reported financials. Fitch applied an additional stress to NOI and applied an adjusted market capitalization rate to determine value for both the CTL and conduit loans. The loans also underwent a refinance test based on a comparison of the stressed cash flow of each loan relative to a hypothetical debt service amount (calculated using an 8% interest rate and 30-year amortization schedule). Fitch modeled losses of approximately 2.28% of the remaining pool balance, most of which is attributable to Fitch's modeled performing loan stress. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and Rating Outlooks, as indicated: --$84.3 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable; --$25.9 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.9 million class C to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable . Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Classes D, E, F, and G are not rated by Fitch. The rating for Class X was previously withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions